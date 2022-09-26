Ten years ago...

TWO Binfield Heath women believe that cats are being deliberately poisoned with antifreeze after four of their pets died. The pair are now alerting other pet owners about the dangers of the colourless, odourless chemical. Since 2008 three young cats belonging to Tina McCarthy, of New Road, have died after becoming suddenly ill. Toxicology tests performed on the latter two showed antifreeze poisoning.

Police are warning retailers to look out for fake £50 notes after a pair of fraudsters were spotted using them. A man used a counterfeit note to buy a sandwich and a drink in Starbucks in Market Place last Friday. A few minutes later he went into Sainsbury’s in Bell Street with a friend and one bought cigarettes and the other £3 of turkey. Both paid using fake £50 notes.

Henley will become a “quintessentially English must-see town” in the next few years, according to the Henley Partnership. The organisation used its annual meeting at Henley Rugby Club to discuss new ideas and boost tourism. Julie Perigo, who chairs the group’s retail section, said she expected to have plans in place to promote the town next year.