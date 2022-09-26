Outdoors only

Monday, 26 September 2022

ALTHOUGH she was patron of Leander Club in Henley, the Queen never actually set foot inside the building.

Her signature, which is framed in the library, dates from the time when she visited Henley to christen a new lifeboat and took the opportunity to visit the world famous rowing club.

But she signed the visitors’ book in the garden, using the table which is inside the upstairs garden entrance.

Her father George VI was patron before her, as was her uncle (Edward VIII) for the short time he was on the throne but he was also a member in his own right.

