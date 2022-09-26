Hidden Henley

Monday, 26 September 2022

26 September 2022

TO mark the Queen’s silver jubilee in 1977, more than 200 Henley children were presented with a commemorative coin.

This one is at the River & Rowing Museum (which the Queen was to officially open more than 20 years later) on loan from Henley Town Council.

One side of the coin shows the Queen riding side saddle, while the reverse shows foliage surrounding a crown, the eagle Ampulla and the spoon used to anoint the monarch during their coronation.

Both images were designed by Arnold Machin, a sculptor who designed the new image of Elizabeth II for the decimal coinage and stamps in the late Sixties and was awarded the OBE in 1965.

