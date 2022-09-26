Queen’s faith in God sustained her throughout reign

THE funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was exceptionally moving in so many ways and really reflected her life and her values so well, most probably because she had overseen the design and planning, together with the Earl Marshall, to the very last detail.

Some aspects were, inevitably, born of tradition whilst others were innovative and surprising.

It was incredibly disciplined, deeply dignified and carried out with military precision whilst, at the same time being, so very personal, profound and moving.

In every respect, all the characteristics and values she held were evident within the two Christian services themselves as well as the ceremonial details, even to the procession of the coffin, whether being carried by such excellent and careful bearers, or moved by gun carriage or hearse, allowing so many people to be a part of the whole procedure, for she was surely and truly a woman of the people, dedicated to the last.

The Queen had the most amazing ability to make everyone she met feel important and special, a very rare gift indeed.

She also listened intently and was interested in what was being said, for all the authority she had she was an immensely humble, caring and compassionate lady.

It comes as no surprise that she loved Scotland so much for, apart from having Scottish ancestry, being north of the border so to speak, she was able to enjoy family holidays and find more privacy there with space for quietness and reflection.

We maybe wonder what it must it be like to live such a high profile life, in the public eye with so much media attentionand often much criticism, especially from those who envied her position and possessions, but we would do well to ask ourselves whether we could cope with such a life.

Queen Elizabeth herself said that she possessed nothing but considered herself to be a steward for the future — servant leadership indeed.

To live and to cope with her calling she must have been her own person, very self aware and in the sure and certain knowledge that as God had called her he would surely enable her to fulfil her task, which he did, and she fulfilled her promise from the beginning to the very end of her life, never ceasing to acknowledge that her faith in Jesus Christ sustained her throughout all the challenges and joys.

She truly possessed all the fruits of the Spirit (Galations 5:22-23) Love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, gentleness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control, perhaps especially the first and the last.

For me the funeral was the epitome of Her Majesty and her reign; carried in her coffin she moved, silently now, amongst her people, alongside her family whom she loved, surrounded by crowds of people with so many emotions and all feeling her loss intensely with each having perhaps just one moment of a glimpse of heaven because of her presence.

There have been so many tributes over the past days for the most stunning, stalwart, beautiful young woman who grew over the seventy years of her reign to be the most devoted, intelligent, respected, witty, wise and fun loving “nation’s grandmother.”

As we recall the twinkle in her eye and the wonderful smile we give thanks for a life well lived we begin to look forward to a new reign.

God bless Queen Elizabeth II and long live King Charles.