Maureen Cleary — September 13, 1938-September 7, 2022

MAUREEN CLEARY, née Webster, who passed away on September 7, was born in London in 1938.

She lived in various areas of the capital until 1965.

After attending Greg’s Commercial College, she was employed at the Performing Rights Society.

She met her future husband Jim at a dance on Christmas Eve 1956 and they were married in 1959.

Following the birth of a daughter and a son, the couple moved to Essex in 1965, where their second daughter was born.

After several further moves, to Chesham, Brentwood and Great Missenden, Maureen and Jim arrived at Mill End in 1977, where they were to settle by the river for the next 44 years. Maureen quickly became involved in the life of the surrounding community and on the river.

She was at various times brown owl at Skirmett brownies, president of the WI, a member of Hambleden bell ringers, a flower arranger at the village church and an organiser of the church teas in the village.

Maureen was a keen rower and long-term member of Upper Thames Rowing Club, continuing to go out in all weathers until she turned 80.

She also enjoyed cycling and completed the London to Brighton cycle ride on several occasions.

In the Nineties she and Jim cycled from Land’s End to John O’Groats, to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Maureen also took part in several half-marathons, including the Great North Run, when she was well into her sixties.

Maureen’s zest for life, enthusiasm, energy, warmth and kindness will be greatly missed.

She will be remembered with love by her husband Jim, children Sharon, Andrew and Ellen, grandchildren Sam, Molly, Charlie and Freya, her daughters’ partners Clive and Barry and by all who were lucky enough to know her.

Her funeral is to take place today (Friday) at St Mary the Virgin Church in Hambleden at 1.30pm.