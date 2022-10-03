Short trip to woods with enthusiastic youngster in difficult week

THE stars shine brightly tonight in a clear sky. I’m tempted to get out my telescope but there is so much cloud cover and limited access to the sky from our back garden.

I think I’ll have to wait until all the leaves have fallen off the trees and then explore the night in the winter months.

I am fascinated by our twinkling, star-studded Milky Way, galaxy and universe. How and why are we and everything here?

Before I turn in, I’m thrilled to hear a pair of tawny owls (Strix aluco), the female making a “kvik kvik” call, the male a “woo woo”. I have not heard them for quite a while so this is great.

I must invest in or construct an owl box to tempt them to settle in our garden, which is sizeable. We’d love to provide them with a permanent home.

In the morning, I circumvent our obstructive cats and step outside as the kettle boils for an early tea for Rosemary.

Robins are singing, staking their claim for territory. Carrion crows caw above, red kites mew.

Wrens, dunnocks, collared doves and wood pigeons are curiously silent, although the “woodies” seem to be fighting again in the treetops. They do make a racket. Even our disinterested cats disapprove.

Our friends Maria and Philomena arrive to see Rosemary who is unwell (see below).

Maria’s husband Andy turns up too with their 14-year-old son Xavier, so the three of us take off to nearby Clayfield Copse in Emmer Green. I don’t want to stray too far. Father and son have never set foot in the wood so it’s going to be a little adventure for the youngster.

Rosemary has lent the young man one of her cameras to take photos. He seems at ease with it. I’m amazed how today’s young people are so tech-savvy. Xavier proves to be very adept.

It is always a pleasure to introduce folk to new territory and I enjoy being a guide.

We park up by the tennis club as Rosemary and I would normally do. It is very convenient.

Marching across the sports pitches towards the tree cover, I note how Andy looks “useful”. Like me, he’s over 6ft tall but sturdier. He tells me that he used to box and was a nightclub bouncer. I can believe it.

We reach the trees and walk in. Xavier is impressed and starts to snap away in wonder. He looks so happy in a new environment with unexpected equipment. I point out some exceptional oak trees, field roses and describe the undergrowth. I’ve a new pupil here and love it. Enthusiasm spreads easily.

The woodland seems not to change. Moss-covered trunks, some so gnarled and with a distinct hint of mystery, urge you to enter the enveloping green embrace.

We move on towards Blackhouse Wood on the Oxfordshire boundary. It becomes very muddy, so we head along an old bridleway towards Kiln Road and then head south.

But Andy has taken a phone call from Maria to say that she’s ready to leave, so we head back home.

It has been an eye-opener for young Xavier. I believe that I have created a young convert to the natural world. This gives me great pleasure and hope for the future.

It rains throughout the next night and our cats look like they hold me responsible.

I hear that a hurricane is on its way to Nova Scotia, where I visited in the early Nineties. I hope that there is not too much damage caused.

One day I will return and retrace my steps to disappear off old logging roads into the calming forests with their shallow, tannic rivers to sit in primeval silence. It is a wonderful province of a super country.

Rosemary is undergoing radiotherapy for a returned cancer near her one remaining lung. It is most difficult for the both of us as we both lost our previous spouses to cancer.

I love my wife like no other. Please keep her in your thoughts.

vincent.ruane@hotmail.com