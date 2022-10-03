THE Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion welcomed Lady Aurelia Young, daughter of the sculptor Oscar Nemon, as guest speaker at its September lunch.

She gave an illustrated talk on the life of her father as told in her book, Finding Nemon.

Nemon, as he was always known to his family and friends, was born in Osijek, Croatia, but sought refuge in Britain from the Nazis during the Second World War.

One of his most famous works is the bronze statue of Sir Winston Churchill which stands in the members’ lobby of the House of Commons.

Nemon was an extremely prolific sculptor and in addition to his many statues of Churchill, his sitters included Freud, whom he first sculpted when he was only 18, Montgomery, Eisenhower, the Queen Mother and Queen Elizabeth II, who granted him an additional studio in St James’s Palace in the Sixties.

Lady Young’s speech

was very personal and entertaining.

Nemon’s works are on display in so many public places but it was interesting to learn more about the person he was, his back story and the relationship he had with his famous sitters.

We now hope to arrange a visit to the Nemon Museum and Wild Garden at his home in Boars Hill.

The branch’s next lunch will be held at the Menza Café at Henley Rugby Club on Tuesday, October 18 when the speaker will be local amateur historian Valerie Alasia with a talk on “The Henley workhouse — the story of Townlands”.

For more information and booking, please call 07990 833241 or email henley

onthames.secretary@rbl.

community before Thursday, October 13.

Karen Grieve, event organiser