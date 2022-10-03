Two wheels of freedom at least

“A” came to Britain on a student visa in August last year. He had a scholarship for PhD study at Southampton University and enough money saved up to pay his first term’s rent.

But with the fall of Kabul that month his funds in Afghanistan became inaccessible and overnight he found himself homeless and destitute.

It wasn’t safe to return to Afghanistan so “A” deferred his university place and claimed asylum.

He was provided with Home Office accommodation, a room in a hotel, not swish but comfortable, a motel on a dual carriageway.

He was relieved. “Don’t worry,” he told me, “I’m a hard worker. I will be able to pay my way soon.”

But for those who claim asylum there is no right to work and no access to benefits.

His university place was deferred and after 10 months “A” was granted asylum support. He would now receive £8 each week.

Hotel life started to wear thin. Winter clothes chosen by refugee charities, no communal space or leisure facilities, food served in plastic airline-style tubs eaten in his room, the nearest pharmacy three miles away and a bus ticket costing £7.20 return. Plus the ever-present worry about family members trapped in Kabul.

A year after his arrival, “A” still doesn’t have the right to work and has lost his university place.

But he has a whiff of freedom thanks to the gift of a second-hand bike provided by Henley resident Tim Brassey, who is both a host to a Ukrainian family and a volunteer with Care4calais.

“A” uses the bike to cycle to the charity shop where he volunteers. He dreams of being able to finish his studies and returning home one day.

But for now he is grateful for his two wheels of freedom.

If you have unwanted bikes, or are able to help Tim repair and deliver bikes, do get in touch by emailing sam.jonkers@care4calais.org

There is also a new Facebook group, Henley Refugee Support, which aims to be a digital meeting place for all in Henley who are interested in helping refugees or are displaced.

The page will offer help, information and details of ways in which people can get involved. — Yours faithfully,

Sam Jonkers

Regional lead, Care4Calais, Lower

Assendon