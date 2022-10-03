Hidden Henley

IN the heart of Henley is a restored medieval building known as the Chantry House.

However, it may be that it was not originally used for that purpose and that priests did not chant, sing or hold masses for the spiritual benefit of the founders.

The building has recently been redated to 1461 and evidence seems to suggest that it was a merchant’s building used to store and sell goods that were being transported by river.

The Chantry House was actually so named in the early 20th century.

This fine timber-framed structure, which is Grade listed is tucked away, sandwiched between St Mary’s Church and the Henley Relais (formerly the Red Lion Hotel). It has two levels visible from the churchyard yet three levels that can be viewed through the hotel arch in Thames Side, as can be seen in the picture.

The Chantry House has also been used as a coach house and stabling when it was part of the Red Lion, as a school and recently as parish rooms.

“A jewel in Henley’s crown” is how the information board describes it.