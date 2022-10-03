Fifty years ago...

HENLEY Swimming Pool Association, which now has £3,600 in the kitty, hopes eventually to donate £5,000 towards an amenity area at the new swimming pool to be built at Gillotts School. It wants the borough council and the rural district council to match this sum.

No wonder Charlie May looks puzzled. Thirty-five years he has lived in the village of Hambleden and now they’ve gone and turned a paddock into a car park. Still, you couldn’t say the car park was inundated with cars. In fact there’s only one in it. All the rest are where they’ve always been — cluttering up the village centre and spoiling the look of the place.

Henley may continue to enjoy the status of a “town” as a result of a new clause inserted into the Local Government Bill in the House of Lords last week. It was previously thought that Henley would have a parish council under the local government reorganisation due to take place in 1974. Under the original proposals, some boroughs included in rural districts and other small boroughs were to become parishes. Many people felt the new title was not suited to the history or circumstances of several towns.