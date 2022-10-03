A hundred years ago...

THERE was a welcome improvement in the attendance at the school on Sunday morning when Mr Currall, of Reading, kindly came over to give his lecture on “A pyramid of Egypt”. The one he selected was the great pyramid built by Cheops, Pharaoh of Egypt, who is reputed to have been a contemporary of Abraham. It was very difficult to imagine what such a vast structure was like unless one had actually seen it. It was 486ft high, more than five times as high as the Henley church.

A considerable crowd assembled on the Henley Town FC ground on Saturday to witness the encounter between a Town 11 and the British Workmen’s Institute, Reading, in the preliminary round for the Amateur Cup. Prior to the match, the Henley Town Band (under Mr C W Maidment) discoursed selections of music.

Holy Trinity Church has never been more prettily embellished for the harvest festival than on Sunday and the ladies responsible for this labour of love are to be most heartily congratulated. The services, too, reminded one of past years before the war, the singing being excellent and the attendances good.