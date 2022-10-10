Inspired by ancient manhunt

BESTSELLING fiction writer Robert Harris talked to a packed audience about his latest thriller, Act of Oblivion.

He has written 15 highly successful and suspenseful novels, many historical, with ancient Rome and the Second World War being two of his favourite periods.

His latest book is set at the beginning of the Reformation and, interviewed by writer and journalist Daniel Hahn, he took us through the ideas behind it.

Inspiration had struck when he read a tweet about “the greatest manhunt of the 17th century” — a mission ordered by Charles II to track down the men who authorised the execution of his father.

Mr Harris said it was a manhunt without a manhunter, so he invented one, Richard Nayler.

Act of Oblivion deals with two of the fugitives who fled to New England and Nayler’s determination to track them down.

In a fascinating discussion, we learned how the recent pandemic may have informed some of the story — the two main characters are thrown together for months, often stuck indoors and unable to go anywhere.

We also heard about the challenges of doing research during lockdown and the boon that the internet is if you’re writing about a historical period and want to be accurate about days of the week, timings of sunrise and sunset and phases of the moon. Mr Harris said he loved writing about the weather.

There was time for questions from the audience at the end, including one which gave rise to some interesting reflections on the way in which the Puritan belief system may have influenced modern-day America.

When asked about his next project is about, Mr Harris said he was currently not writing anything at all but had some ideas, so we left confident that we will not have to wait too long for his next novel.

Lucy Berrie