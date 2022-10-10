Poetry of love and sadness

IN front of an excited capacity audience, the author Andy Miller introduced Olivia Harrison as a film producer, curator, photographer and poet.

She has just published a book entitled Came the Lightening with 20 poems dedicated to her late husband George to mark the 20 years since his death.

The poems are accompanied by a selection of photographs and mementoes selected by Olivia.

She quickly won over the audience by describing Henley as a vibrant, creative, exciting and very friendly place to live.

The first poem selected for reading by Olivia, Tree-Time, illustrated her deep love of nature, being set in the gardens of their family home, Friar Park in Henley.

Olivia explained that George had bought Friar Park, originally built in 1886, as a place of refuge, to escape the pandemonium of the hectic life accompanying the fame of the Beatles.

Through the poem, we learn of their deep love for each other, their shared appreciation of the changing seasons of nature and the connectedness of all living creations.

George is described as a very loving, warm person, with the poem ending “That absent man, now scattered on the ground”.

She was the title of the second poem reading, relating to both their family backgrounds in Liverpool and California, which Olivia described as both being humble and hard-working.

When asked why she hadn’t simply written an autobiography to describe her life with George, she explained that poetry enabled her to distil all her many experiences into just a few words, written in very personal and powerful way.

The poem Tomb Corpus, written shortly after George’s death, reveals her grief, asking questions about the meaning of life and its physicality.

Olivia explained that writing poetry had been a slow process, with only three poems set down until several years ago when, after a short interlude of eight hours suffering from a bout of amnesia, her creativity had exploded into a torrent of writing which produced the remaining 17 poems,

George’s fascination with guitars was explored in the poem Her or Me where his guitars were described as being like a woman’s form, being coloured black, red or white and the shapes being either flat or voluptuously curvy.

Olivia’s poem ends with her wondering mischievously whether George loved his guitar more than he loved her.

The failed attack at Friar Park on George’s life was described in the poem Heroic Couple which George survived, saying that this was not the time or the way he in which wanted to die.

The poem’s message of victory over death is uplifting. Olivia explained that both of them had borne no long-lasting resentment to the attacker, who had schizophrenia.

Miller’s thoughtful questioning of Olivia brought out her life’s philosophy of making the best of today without getting too sidetracked about the past or the future, a trait she explained was shared by George, who never held anything back and always “lived in the moment”.

The audience also learnt about how she has dealt with her grief for George, describing it as still transmitting ripples, propelled by love.

When discussing George’s friendship with fellow musicians, many of whom visited Friar Park to join George in lengthy jamming sessions, she made the surprising revelation that Bob Dylan was also an accomplished wrought-iron metal worker and had made her a garden gate.

Terry Grourk