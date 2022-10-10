Don’t be a clot and increase your risk of DVT by living unhealthily

THERE are lots of causes for a leg to swell. In fact I wrote about the subject not so long ago.

However, there is always one ailment that is foremost in people’s minds so it is not uncommon for someone to arrive at the surgery with a swollen leg and a concern that they have developed a DVT. This stands for Deep Vein Thrombosis but is essentially a fancy term for a blood clot (thrombus).

Although most of the time we can reassure patients they are okay, when a DVT truly occurs, their leg or calf may become red, warm and tender.

It usually happens in one leg (extremely rarely in both) but it is not exclusive to the lower limbs — it can also occur in the arms and even in the veins of the pelvis or abdomen.

If we think about what a vein normally does, namely draining deoxygenated blood from the tissues back towards the heart and lungs where it can be replenished with oxygen, we can imagine what happens when one of them gets blocked.

With nowhere to go, the blood before the blockage starts to pool, causing a lot of the fluid within the blood to seep into the surrounding tissues. This is what causes the area upstream to swell up.

There are two main ways that the body encourages blood back up to the lungs and heart, particularly relevant in the legs where it is perhaps comparatively more at the mercy of gravity.

The first is the presence of valves placed at intervals along the vein that prevent blood from travelling backwards against the flow. Varicose veins are a result of superficial veins (veins close to the skin, not the deep veins we are concerned with in DVT) succumbing to wear and tear of these valves, causing the veins to balloon and twist in response to the greater volume of blood within. Although not directly related, people with varicose veins are at a greater risk of developing DVT.

The second way the body aids the flow in veins is down to the muscles. With each contraction of a leg muscle, it helps create an increase in pressure that pushes on the veins and squeezes blood upwards, back into the body.

It stands to reason then that another high-risk group of developing DVT are people who are inactive. This includes people who have been bed-bound in hospital or those who have been sitting still, perhaps travelling for more than three hours. While people are classically worried after a long-haul flight (and the reduced pressure at altitude may be an extra factor) travel in a car or train will do the job too.

Each year, around two in every 1,000 people develop DVTs so it is not an insignificant issue.

Why do we worry about a DVT? Well, apart from the discomfort it causes, there is a concern when these thrombi develop that they will move and when a thrombus moves, it has the potential to move somewhere you really don’t want it to, the lungs for example.

When a thrombus develops and moves, it will eventually reach a point beyond which it is too big to move.

This is when a thrombus becomes an embolus and gives rise to the other acronym you may have heard — Venous ThromboEmbolism. If this occurs in the small vessels of the lung, it becomes a pulmonary embolus, which is potentially fatal.

With this in mind, watch out for sharp chest pains, worse on taking a breath in, along with shortness of breath and coughing up blood.

Preventing a clot from travelling to the lungs starts with preventing one from forming in the first place.

This is one of the reasons why hospitals will make you wear compression stockings during any stay. This, along with daily injections into the fatty tissue of the abdomen, forms something known as VTE prophylaxis (prevention) and probably saves a lot of lives.

The injections are heparin, which thins the blood and makes it less likely that a thrombus will develop.

One is likely to be given increased doses of this after surgery, which represents an even greater risk of VTE.

Of course there are people with disorders that mean they are more likely to form clots but others such as those with cancer are also at greater risk.

Women who are pregnant or who are on HRT or certain contraceptives complete the list of those who need to be slightly more vigilant.

The bottom line is thought that DVTs can happen to anyone, even those who are young and fit.

So what can we do to prevent them? Well, as always, don’t smoke, keep your weight within sensible limits and stay active.

For those who find themselves sitting around for long periods of time, get up and have a walk around at regular intervals. If that’s not possible, wiggle your toes, tense and relax your calves and if possible wear flight socks if you are on a plane.

Keep hydrated — dehydration is another factor in developing DVTs. Wear loose clothes and try not to cross your legs while sitting (not good for your knees and legs anyway).

If you are concerned that you may have developed a DVT, see your GP. They will examine the leg and may even measure the circumference to see if there is a significant difference between legs.

GPs can assess risk using a Well’s score, which takes into account various factors to assess the risk of the underlying cause being a DVT.

If it is unclear, there is a blood test called a D-dimer that can be performed. This is a factor within the blood that increases in the presence of, among a lot of other things, a clot.

If this test is normal, it can fairly reliably rule out a clot. However, if raised, although it doesn’t necessarily mean there is a clot, it just means further investigation is required.

This will most likely be by way of an ultrasound scan of the thigh on that leg. If that cannot be booked on the same day, you may be prescribed something to thin the blood anyway in the meantime.

If confirmed, a blood thinner is the treatment anyway. Previously warfarin has taken that mantle but there is a new class of blood-thinning tablets that perform the same role.

If you have not had a DVT previously you will be advised to take a blood thinner for around three months. It may be longer term if it is not your first episode.

Historically, before a world in which blood thinners were a thing, procedures as dramatic as vessel ligation (tying of the blood vessel in surgery) were used to treat bad DVTs, though this would often result in significant complications. Following that, rest was advised, something that in light of the risks involved was most likely counterproductive (as were many historical medical “treatments”).

Thankfully, we’ve come a long way in ways to both prevent and treat DVTs. Without wanting to overload you with acronyms, it means that VTE and PEs are not as common as they might be.