WI Roundup

BENSON

MEMBERS started their September meeting by observing a minute’s silence in memory of HM Queen Elizabeth, not only in respect of her long service as our monarch but as a fellow WI member.

Following a welcome for the members, including one new one, our president introduced Shelley Edwards, of Oxfordshire Trading Standards, to talk about scams and to offer advice on dealing with them.

She advised everybody on the four usual methods used by scammers — internet, telephone, post and door- knocking.

Members were asked to take time out to carefully consider any requests for personal details and to not be afraid to discuss anything of concern to friends or relatives or to report direct to Trading Standards.

All reports received are helpful in collecting evidence towards putting a stop to dubious practices.

Over refreshments, there was a chance to exchange experiences and ask questions before continuing with our usual social catch-up.

A number of relevant information leaflets was left for distribution.

Our next meeting will take place in the parish hall on October 26 at 2.30pm.

There is currently no planned format for this meeting but members will be able to come together as usual for some very sociable interaction and an update on all things happening in the wider WI.

There is always a welcome for visitors or potential new members

CLEEVE-BY-GORING

AFTER a hectic and enjoyable set of events in August, we settled into our autumn schedule at our meeting on September 14.

Our speakers were two amazing volunteers from the Berkshire Lowland Rescue Service.

They are called out by the police primarily to search for missing persons and they provide this amazing service using some very sophisticated equipment, such as drones, thermal imaging cameras, underwater sonar and cameras operated by highly qualified teams of searchers.

They receive no public funding for doing this but do it better than the police. They are truly inspiring and, if ever the need arises (and we hope it won’t), we know who to call.

We were delighted to welcome two guests to the meeting, who have subsequently decided to join our WI.

The book group met to discuss The Beekeeper of Aleppo over a nice glass of wine — really it is the only way to discuss a book!

On Saturday, October 1 we had a stall at the Great Big Green Day event in Goring village hall and Rectory Garden.

The event showcased what we can all do for the environment and our stall demonstrated the long history of the Women’s Institute’s actions to improve the environment, both nationally and locally.

After all, the WI founded the Keep Britain Tidy campaign and has showcased many other issues over the years, such as microplastics.

At our meeting on October 12, we will be getting into the spirit of Halloween by doing pumpkin carving.

The book club will discuss Henry Fielding’s Tom Jones, which will be followed by a showing of the classic film starring Susannah York and Albert Finney.

Cleeve-by-Goring WI meets at Storton Lodge, Icknield Way, Goring, at 7.30pm on the second Wednesday or each month.

COCKPOLE GREEN

ON September 21, joint presidents Judi Rowlands and Helen Perry welcomed members to our 90th anniversary meeting at Crazies Hill village hall.

Judi paid tribute to our late Queen Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her long association with the WI, having been a member for almost 80 years.

She quoted from the Queen’s address to Sandringham WI: “Women have been granted the vote, British women have climbed Everest for the first time and the country has elected its first female prime minister.

“The Women’s Institute has been a constant throughout, gathering women together, encouraging them to acquire new skills and nurturing unique talents…

“The continued emphasis on patience, friendship, a strong community focus and considering the needs of others are as important today as they were when the group was founded all those years ago.”

Cockpole Green WI was inaugurated on September 16, 1932 and included Crazies Hill, Remenham and Warren Row.

Lady Carter was the first president with Mrs Victor Rhodes and Mrs De Salis vice-presidents.

The first meeting was held on October 14, 1932 at the Mission Hall, now Crazies Hill village hall, where we still meet.

The hall was festively decorated for the occasion with bunting and balloons.

Our Cockpole Green tablecloth was in pride of place, embroidered with buttercups, or “crazies” in old English.

The buttercup theme continued throughout the hall, on the tables and celebration cake.

We sang Jerusalem and Happy Birthday then enjoyed looking at the historical exhibits gathered specially for the occasion — Cockpole Green WI archives, logbooks and scrapbooks, Crazies Hill School archives and a memorial table to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

Ruth-Mary Vaughan made us smile when she became Mrs Betty Jones and told us about how life in 1932 compared with today.

The prime minister was Ramsay McDonald, George V was on the throne, a pint of beer cost 4p, a pint of milk was 2pm as was a loaf of bread, a house cost around £400 and an Austen 7 car was £125.

We enjoyed a celebratory Prosecco cream tea while putting our heads together finding answers to the quiz about events of 1932.

Diane Bush, being the longest-serving member present on the day, cut the cake and we enjoyed tea in our special occasion Cockpole Green WI china. We had a flower arrangement in a teacup competition instead of our usual flower of the month fundraiser for the Associated Country Women of the World, which was founded in 1929 to bring rural women and their organisations all over the world together.

We were each given a birthday card to mark the occasion as well as a copy of Floral Tribute, the poem written in tribute to our late Queen by Simon Armitage, the poet laureate with a picture of a bouquet of lilies of the valley, the Queen’s favourite flowers.

We were all happy to be able to celebrate this historic occasion in the life of Cockpole Green WI.

GREYS

THE tradition of a WI summer outing goes a long way back and records of these can be read in the Greys WI archives from the Thirties. This year Greys members voted to visit Millets Farm Centre, near Abingdon.

We gathered outside Greys village hall. We had booked the Fish bus from Sonning Common, which was new and comfortable. The weather forecast could not have been more dire: rain, more rain and gusty winds so we all turned up well wrapped up in warm and waterproof clothing.

But we were very lucky as the sun shone and the rain stayed away.

Millets Farm Centre includes a farm shop, a garden centre, several smaller shops and two restaurants as well as a falconry centre, Oxfordshire’s largest.

We sat on rather hard benches in front of several perches and a large field.

A huge owl arrived, sitting comfortably on a falconer’s wrist.

Suddenly, he opened his enormous wings and flew, swooping high, before perching right in front of us.

We sat very still and the owl rotated his head and stared at us. Then he stretched his enormous wings and flew back to his handler so low that I could feel my hair blowing in his wind.

Other birds arrived, hawks, buzzards, falcons, kites, one or two at a time. They swooped and dived, one second high in the sky, the next landing on the falconer’s glove or a handy post. They obviously enjoyed it and we certainly did.

Right at the end, a small, feisty bird appeared, preferring to walk rather than fly. It ran busily hither and thither, grabbing food, playing with pretend worms, its beady eyes watching us – my favourite bird.

We ate good food in the restaurants and visited the shops before it was time to go home in our bus.

We escaped before the rain and were expertly delivered back to our village hall. Many thanks to our wonderful driver, John Pearman. A day to remember.

HARPSDEN

THE September meeting began with a minute’s silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II who had passed away on September 8.

The Queen had been president of Sandringham WI for many years.

How apt that the subject for the speaker was “Royalty”. Richard Anderson’s talk was about Wallis Simpson, the wife of Edward Prince of Wales, who had abdicated as King in 1936, declaring that his love for Wallis was so strong that he wished to marry her.

Wallis was a twice-divorced American woman, who had had many lovers. The speaker divulged many intimate details of her life, too numerous and too delicate to mention here.

Wallis and Edward had met in Melton Mowbray but at what event we were not told.

However, she took the place of Lady Furness, who was Edward’s mistress at that time, and he showered Wallis with jewels and money.

Edward allowed her to open despatch boxes and see secret national information and, as she was friendly with Joachim von Ribbentrop, the German minister of foreign affairs, this was passed into German hands.

MI5 investigated and began putting false information into the boxes to outwit the Germans.

Edward and Wallis were great supporters of the Nazi party. When Edward abdicated they fled to France and thence to Portugal and the Bahamas but finally lived in France until Edward’s death in 1972.

Wallis’s final 10 years were spent in isolation and in poor health. Her lawyer, Maitre Blum, controlled her estate and made a lot of money in looking after Wallis.

She died in 1986 and was afforded a royal funeral. She rests beside Edward at Frogmore.

Richard answered questions from members and Suzanna Rose thanked him for his interesting talk.

The competition for royal memorabilia had a very good number of interesting entries. It was won jointly by Suzanna and Pam Hails.

The business was conducted by Suzanna, who thanked Ann Downing for organising a wonderful walk in Wallingford.

The next walk will be in Cookham. The Beechwood Group of WIs will meet on October 14, hosted by Shiplake WI.

Thame Belles WI are putting forward a motion for next year’s National Federation annual meeting concerning training people to teach cookery to certain groups of people and thus improve the diets and health of many.

Jean Newman asked for volunteers to assist in the kitchen at each monthly meeting.

Judith Young announced the next get-together for those ladies who like to lunch on a Sunday.

Lillian Dewar had a copy of Tales from African Dreamtime by Magdalene Sacranie, which had been featured in our Oxfordshire Inspires magazine and which was available to look at. She said that anyone who wanted a copy (£7.99) should contact Jane Finnerty of the Oxfordshire Federation.

The next meeting will be October 12 when Irene Manson will speak on “One, two, buckle my shoe” and the competition will be for a shoe-shaped object.

The meeting will be at Harpsden village hall, commencing at 2.30pm. Visitors are always very welcome.

HOT (HENLEY-ON-THAMES)

WE held a minute’s silence to honour Her late Majesty the Queen, who had been a member of her local WI in Sandringham.

It was a time to reflect on a lifetime of service to our country.

Members reminisced about events where some of us had met the Queen or celebrated royal occasions. A couple of us had just recently visited Highgrove with Shiplake WI.

Then two talented local women, Nicola Sutherland and Sarah Bell, talked to us about their collaboration on a book, The Green Man and The Raven’s Quest.

Determined to save her dying father, a girl sets out on a dangerous quest to find the grail with its elixir of everlasting life.

The Green Man watches her perilous journey as he laments upon the impending doom of his natural world. Sarah narrated her thought-provoking and often quite mournful poetry and Nicola created an illustration of a raven out of the darkness of a blackboard.

It was quite a sombre meeting but lightened by their bright personalities and the bond they have forged during the creating of their book.

Meanwhile, our members have been busy with our HOT WI get-togethers outside of our regular meeting.

Our walking group had a whole variety of weathers on their trek to Culham Court.

Our book club has been growing, our knit and natter are poppying for Remembrance Day and our creative cohort have been asked to help Greys Court with decorating the house for Christmas.

Our next meeting will be at Sacred Heart parish hall on Friday, October 21 at 7.30pm when we will be finding out about one of the charities we supported last year.

MILL GREEN, WARGRAVE

ON September 7 Mill Green WI welcomed Nick Brazil who had come to share with us his memories of Namibia, the land God made in anger, according to some. A land of sharp contrasts certainly, but also strange beauty.

Arriving at Windhoek by air from Johannesburg, he hired a four-wheel drive vehicle as the majority of roads or tracks would be rough gravel. The trails and tracks through both the scrubland and desert gave him the opportunity to come almost face to face with the beautiful herds of oryx, springbok or gemsbok.

National Parks offered sights of many iconic African mammals, including lions, elephants and zebras, and allowed for a safe journey into the enormous Kalahari Desert, where huge red dunes made a remarkable sight.

Beyond Keetmanshoop and Sesriem lies Fish River Canyon, 100 miles in length and up to 17 miles wide, a wonder of nature best viewed from above as only the most fit and able would dare to venture into its depth.

Nick spoke about the quiver tree, Namibia’s national tree, and the many varieties of bird, including weaver birds whose nests interweave to form a curtain of safety from buzzards and whose song fills the air.

Alongside all this natural beauty our attention was drawn to a railroad track constructed through great suffering by the Herero people under supervision from their German overseers between 1884 and 1915 when Germany controlled this area of Africa.

Following this railway would bring you to Kolmanskop, now a ghost town inhabited by scorpions and snakes but once at the heart of a thriving diamond industry.

Wild horses roam not far from here at Aus (literally meaning out of the desert).

They are the resilient descendants of war horses kept by the Germans in the First World War and live within a protectorate thanks to a kind benefactor, Emile Kremlin, who had a stud farm there.

Nick’s travels had brought him to Lüderitz on the coast and he continued north until he came to Kaap Kruis and its famous seal colony.

This is the Skeleton Coast, a real danger to shipping and so remote but a haven for wildlife and as fish, whales and birds thrive. Flamingos gather at Walvis Bay.

I conclude with two quite different experiences Nick recalled.

The first was being introduced to a Himba family who demonstrated how they prepare their body dyes, which vary according to who you are within the family.

The second was an opportunity to view the desert from a helipcopter above Sossusvlei where ancient dunes have been sculpted by nature into crescents of perfection with ridges formed by the brush strokes of nature.

Thank you, Nick, for a most interesting afternoon.

Our next meeting will be held at the St Mary's Church Centre, Wargrave, on November 2 at 2pm when we will learn about "log cabin" needlework. New members will be given a warm welcome.

PEPPARD

OUR September meeting was a memorable one, with the momentous passing of our extraordinary Queen Elizabeth II, who was such an example to everyone the world over.

We were fortunate to have local wine merchant Tony Laithwaite give us a wonderful personal and amusing insight into his life.

He became interested as a young man visiting France and gradually built up his business in England.

Tony had brought us some delicious champagne and we toasted our late Queen and the new King.

After a lovely tea, which included a chocolate cake decorated with a crown made by Margaret McLeod’s husband in honour of the Queen, the raffle was drawn.

The flower of the month competition was won by Lesley Cresswell with a stunning dahlia.

Our next meeting will be at Peppard war memorial hall on October 12 from 2pm when we will learn about lasting power of attorney made simple. Visitors are most welcome.

REMENHAM

AT our September meeting, president Daphne Austen introduced two guests, Berkshire Federation chairman Annette Dolphin and Wendy Robinson, who was chairman of Denman.

Daphne reported on the Remenham village fayre. It was a very good afternoon and hardly rained at all.

The WI served tea and cakes and made a good profit, a proportion of which was donated to St Nicholas’ Church.

The book club met to discuss The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi.

There is to be a Berkshire WI quiz night at Knowl Hill village hall on November 29 and it is hoped we will get a team of four to enter.

Our Christmas lunch will be at Hennerton Golf Club in December.

The October meeting is to be an afternoon of candle-making.

During lockdown we made a lovely book showing all that went on in that first year. Sadly, it never got into the competition as it was mislaid at Berkshire House.

Now it has been found and an artist and judge looked at it and the WI were heartily congratulated on all the lovely work that went into it.

Annette then talked about replacement of the roof at WI House at Mortimer.

The house was built in 1898 and bought by the WI in 1999.

After an inspection, it was found the tiles on the roof were crumbling. An estimate for repair was £30,000 but one good thing was that the boards underneath the tiles were in good order. Now the work was finished with new gutters and the leading around the chimneys repaired.

Questions were asked, primarily does Berkshire WI need a house that is not disabled friendly and how much is it used. Annette replied there is to be a meeting in the spring to discuss this.

Members then entertained us with favourite things they had brought and read many of their most favourite poems, which brought back many happy memories and were much appreciated.

Pam Inglis won the raffle and everyone enjoyed a delicious tea provided by various members and a good chat.

Daphne gave a short introduction to silhouettes and gave us the wherewithal to make one of Her late Majesty the Queen.

Members found themselves creating profiles depicting the Queen at different points in her reign.

The eventual lines of silhouettes were much admired by all present and it was a fitting way to end the meeting.

ROSEHILL

THE meeting on September 7 took place on a reasonable afternoon.

As usual, Arlene opened the meeting and welcomed all members and visitors.

Our secretary told us about sponsoring a tile to aid the restoration of the roof at WI House at Mortimer.

Sue told us that the bank accounts are healthy at the moment.

Cards were handed out to those with September

birthdays.

The book club met at Barbara Wood’s house. There was no cinema visit planned.

Ladies that lunch was postponed until October as we had a boat trip in September.

We will be having our harvest lunch at the October meeting and tickets are available at £5 from Carol. Admission by ticket only.

Members were once again reminded of the need for more committee members to come forward.

Arlene then introduced our speaker Kamran Irani, from Blood Bikes, who gave an extremely interesting talk about the charity.

He explained how the service was set up and the fact that, like the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, it relies entirely on public subscription to keep it going.

The volunteers are mainly used when the NHS service is less busy, i.e. overnight and at weekends.

They not only transport blood but other items including plasma and sometimes specialist equipment. There is also a service of human milk which is fed to premature babies unable to tolerate reconstituted milk.

This was a very interesting talk and I did notice that many members were putting donations into Kamran’s collection box — well done all.

Arlene gave a vote of thanks before we had tea followed by the raffle.

SHIPLAKE

AS this was the first meeting since the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we observed a minute’s silence and then sang God Save the King.

On each table there was a vase of white and yellow flowers, the Queen’s favourite colours, with a sprig of rosemary for Remembrance.

Sue, our president, welcomed everyone and all agreed that our platinum jubilee lunch had been a great success.

To complete our celebrations we will be planting a rowan tree in the memorial hall garden.

Sue thanked Pam Hudgell and Rachel Lloyd for all the reports they have written for the Henley Standard.

We are holding a new members coffee morning at the Christ Church Centre in Henley on October 24 from 10.30am to noon. All are welcome.

Banba Dawson then welcomed our speaker Ian McNaught, who was the last captain of the QE2 and sailed the ship on her last voyage to Dubai. He said that by 1958 transatlantic travel was becoming dominated by air travel due to its speed and low cost relative to sea routes.

Cunard wanted to attract travellers back to sea travel so decided to build a new modern ship.

The QE2 took five years to build and made her maiden voyage in 1969.

She was launched by the Queen in 1967. The name was kept secret until the launch when Her Majesty was handed a card on which the name of the ship was written “Queen Elizabeth”. The Queen added “2” herself.

As only Royal Navy ships can be named after the monarch, the Arabic 2 was added instead of the Roman II.

Ian showed us photos of the inside of the ship, cabins, dining rooms, engine rooms and the Chinese laundry.

He talked about the Queen Mary and Queen Victoria and was very proud that the QE2 was a better- looking ship and the fastest merchant ship in the world.

Before her retirement in 2008 the ship had travelled more than six million miles and carried 2.5 million

passengers.

Eleanor Garnett thanked Ian for a very interesting and amusing talk.

The afternoon ended with a delicious tea before the raffle was drawn. The competition was won by Pippa Hughes.

Our next meeting will be at Shiplake Memorial Hall on October 19 at 2.30pm. Visitors are always welcome.

SONNING COMMON

FORTY members met on September 15.

Our president Sue Frayling-Cork gave a warm welcome to everyone.

This was followed by a one-minute silence in memory of the Queen.

A memory book was also available for members to write their own memories of Her Majesty.

Alison introduced our speaker Patricia Purcell, a retired mezzo-soprano who gave a talk entitled “Humorous tales of the opera”.

Patricia has sung at the Royal Opera House and with the English National Opera, the Welsh Opera, and the Scottish Opera.

She also sang principal parts for Sadlers Wells.

She has toured Europe, meeting many famous people on her travels.

Patricia started singing as a child, taking part in competitions from the age of nine, and performed on BBC Scotland’s Children’s Hour.

As well as talking, Patricia sang for us. She was very entertaining, fascinating and humorous.

Esther gave a report on a visit to Highgrove gardens in August that she visited with other Sonning Common members on a coach trip organised by Shiplake WI.

She said that this had been one of the highlights of her summer, seeing a garden of dreams.

Each individual garden had its own atmosphere with so many old-fashioned scented plants for all seasons.

The competition was for a musical instrument. Jenny had brought a small lute, Lesley a small recorder and Sue a miniature violin. They were declared joint winners.

The flower of the month competition was won by Jenny.

At the September craft group meeting members used pressed flowers and leaves to decorate greetings cards.

STOKE ROW

IN early September some of our members visited Cogges Manor Farm, near Witney.

We were met by our charming and informative guide for the morning who took us round the outside of the house before moving indoors through the old kitchens of the original medieval hall into the Victorian-style kitchen.

She explained the original use of the various historic buildings, telling anecdotes about the previous owners and showing us the various rooms and other locations that had been used in the making of Downton Abbey.

Surprisingly, the weather was good enough to walk round the famous kitchen garden where we had a peep into the privies built into the garden wall.

We were then free to wander round the grounds and the rest of the house.

Many of us walked down to the River Windrush through the children’s adventure playground built on the site of an even earlier dwelling.

We ended our visit with a wonderful tea of cake and scones set out in one of the old farm buildings now used as a café.

At our monthly meeting we were so pleased to welcome back some of our members who we had not seen for quite a while.

We had a lively audience to hear our speaker Jane Fletcher talk to us about some of the artwork she has created for hospitals and community spaces.

Jane creates unusual and fun artwork relevant to the space where it will be displayed and she particularly likes waiting rooms where her work will amuse, cheer or just interest those who are sitting and gazing at otherwise uninspiring walls.

She went on to talk about things she has kept, many of them sentimental items, which she has made into unusual art pieces to display in her home.

We all identified with this hoarding of “stuff” and many of our members spoke of their sentimental items which they thought they might be able to make into a piece to display thanks to Jane’s ideas.

The chat continued over refreshments before we concluded a lovely evening with business items.

These included news of the coming month’s activities with a theatre trip planned and days out organised by the Oxfordshire Federation as well as our usual activities of craft, walking, book club and games groups.

At our next monthly meeting in October our speaker will be children’s author, Debi Evans whose talk is entitled “Dragons and rescue dogs, my inspiration to write”.

Why don't you come along and try one of our meetings? You would be most welcome to visit us.

Call our secretary Pam on (01491) 681723

WATLINGTON

AS we did not have a speaker for the afternoon’s meeting, Eleanor Holden, a long-time member of this WI, hosted a game of Pictionary.

This proved to be hilarious and totally mad! It was extremely competitive with three teams taking part. Artistic skills left much to be desired.

We all welcomed a cup of tea with delicious cakes made by Stephanie and Sharon.

It is with great sorrow that we record the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral sometime during the afternoon of this meeting. We send our deep condolences to her family.

At our next meeting on October 13, our speaker will be Jeff Rozelaar on “Princess Margaret — a controversial life”.

November’s meeting will be a craft afternoon for our Christmas tree in the Church entitled “Jam and Jerusalem”.

In December we will hold our Christmas party.

For more information, please call Dawn Matthews on (01491) 612023.

WHITCHURCH HILL

THE seasons may be changing but life in the WI continues regardless (or almost).

Our September meeting was a little different to the norm. Our scheduled speaker had to cancel her visit, so the committee took the opportunity to manage the morning.

We invited all our members to bring a friend in the hope that we might attract new members as a result.

We were delighted to have five ladies come to visit with one already suggesting she will come again.

After the traditional business meeting, we moved on to a morning of social activities. Our catering guru did a lovely table of easy-to-do nibbles with carrot, cucumber and tomatoes, showing us the techniques as she went along.

Around the walls were pictures of TV programmes of years gone by. Our challenge was to recognise them, which brought prompted many childhood stories.

On a table top were photos of many of the members in their early years.

Some were very recognisable but others less so. Prizes were awarded for the most correct guesses. Also on offer were the regular raffle and flower of the month challenge — an opportunity for more winners.

Special thanks go to Alison and Sandra who provided delicious cake to accompany our morning coffee — a true delight.

Final arrangements were made for the forthcoming trip to the Textile Museum at Greenham Common before the end of the morning’s get-together.

At our meeting on October 18 we will have a speaker to talk about her life as a film extra.

For more information, please call Frances on 0118 984 2162.

WOODCOTE

PATRICIA Solomons welcomed members to our September meeting in what has been a momentous month when the nation has lost its figurehead, a wise and kindly friend, Queen Elizabeth II.

We held a minute’s silence and then Kathy Brewer played the piano as we sang God Save the King.

Our speaker, Barbara George, one of our members, entertained us with tales of her life at the telephone exchange in Reading, starting in 1946.

The numbers had to be connected by hand, then had to be sent to the accounts department. How times have changed!

In October we will have our harvest bring and share. We will also be collecting food for the food bank and having a quiz thanks to Ann Larden.

In November our speaker will be Chris Caddy, who will talk on “The Lake District — a World Heritage site”. The competition will be for a photograph or memento of a National Park.

This month the lunch club went to the King William at Hailey, where we had a lovely lunch.

Thank you to Sally Lambert for organising this and for being the photographer.

We had a lovely tea thanks to Sally Lambert and Wendy Muchamore.

The winner of the bloom of the month competition was Sally Lambert.

We meet on the third Wednesday of the month in the village hall at 2.30pm. Do come and join us.

