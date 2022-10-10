‘Mrs Duck’ has a sex change and how autumn isn’t like it used to be

OUR near neighbour’s seven ducks are in full voice this morning, quacking away and her six chickens are joining in. I wonder what all the kerfuffle is all about.

Lucia has blessed them with splendid names. Of the ducks, Jeremy is the head honcho and bosses the others about, Domino is his second in command, the others being Jemima, Pancake, Grey, Daisy, and Matilda.

The chickens are Shimmer, Chestnut, Breadcrumb, Dandelion, Black Tuft and Escapee, so named after once disappearing for a full 24 hours.

We buy splendid eggs from Lucia and Kam. Rosemary’s scrambled concoction is simply first class.

Speaking to Lucia, I discover that although Daisy was sold as a female duck, “she” is in fact a drake, hence all the noise as he was competing for the females.

As I sit in our back garden, autumn sunlight trickles through our Indian bean tree Robinia and Bhutan pine to be absorbed by our collection of Japanese and other much larger maples.

Photosynthesis is still at work at this time of year, a miracle of nature, the source of all life on our planet.

Our cats stretch out on a bench after feeding time and are happy that it is not raining.

Our summer visitors — the house martins, swallows and swifts — have all departed, having bred a new generation. I miss them. Hopefully they will return next year.

Goldfinches and greenfinches are absent too. I wonder where they are. Hopefully all is well.

Some of our other resident garden birds seem to have livened up. I hear blue and great tits call from our taller trees, woodpigeons “croo, croo-croo” soothingly. Blackbirds and song thrushes are quiet but visible.

I’m busy looking after Rosemary right now, making her herbal teas, cooking, washing up and, if she is not dozing, doing the vacuum cleaning.

She tells me that her treatment at hospital makes her feel like she’s been “kicked by a mule”. I try to do all I can to help.

I can’t believe that it is the end of September. Where has this year gone? All our trees, shrubs and ferns are still verdant with no sign of autumn’s colours.

Our lady-ferns (Athyrium filix-femina) and hart’s-tongue (Asplenium scolopendrium) ferns have been largely eaten by Reeves’ muntjac deer (Muntiacus reevesi).

Thankfully, our Hard-ferns (Struthiopteris spicant), polypody (Polypodium vulgare) and enormous soft shield-ferns (Polystichum setiferum) are doing very well, having been left alone by the intruders. Maybe they are poisonous to our cervid pests. I’m reminded of the days when my father was back from work overseas and would drive the two of us out to Skirmett, Turville, or maybe Fingest for a pint and a bite.

Our favourite pub was the Drover to the side of Drovers Lane by Summer Heath. Sadly, it’s long closed like many old and delightful pubs.

There were always chickens running about outside, just like at the Crooked Billet at Stoke Row.

The beech forest was copper-leaved back in the early days of October. Not so now. How the seasons have changed with everything still being green.

It is Sunday afternoon and I’m hoping to be off out again with Andy Edge and his 14-year-old son Xavier, who still has one of Rosemary’s cameras on loan.

I thought that he took some great pictures that were printed here last week.

The page was paraded around Andy’s local and Xavier took it to school to show his teachers. I need to get out for a short while at least but, sadly, it’s not be as my companions can’t make it after all. Such a shame.

Rosemary and I both belong to the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust so I was thrilled to see on the members’ Facebook page some photographs taken by Graham Parkinson of birdlife and more at Otmoor, a vast expanse of wetland and grassland between Oxford and Bicester. The two of us must visit there.

Rosemary is having a CT scan, so fingers crossed. She has been so strong and healthy since an operation 16 years ago, long before we met and were married.

It will be our second wedding anniversary on October 13. I hope that we can celebrate and spend the rest of our lives enjoying what nature has to offer.

