Caterpillar question

Open days at schools
OPEN days will be held at primary schools for
Monday, 10 October 2022
This picture was taken by Kevin McCourt, of Blandy Road, Henley, who says: “Approaching my tee shot, which had fallen just short of the 13th green at Henley Golf Club, I was surprised to see this rather large caterpillar moving rapidly away from the ball. Can any of your readers identify it please?” Vincent Ruane, our Nature Notes writer, says: “It is a pale tussock moth (Calliteara pudibunda). The imago is dull in contrast to the caterpillar.”
10 October 2022
