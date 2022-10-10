Caterpillar question

This picture was taken by Kevin McCourt, of Blandy Road, Henley, who says: “Approaching my tee shot, which had fallen just short of the 13th green at Henley Golf Club, I was surprised to see this rather large caterpillar moving rapidly away from the ball. Can any of your readers identify it please?” Vincent Ruane, our Nature Notes writer, says: “It is a pale tussock moth (Calliteara pudibunda). The imago is dull in contrast to the caterpillar.”