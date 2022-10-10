WARGRAVE Local History Society resumed its programme of talks after the summer break when Dan Remenyi gave an illustrated presentation at the September meeting about the Henley Management College.

After working in the computer industry for a number of years, he obtained a PhD in computer management which he then taught at the college.

Following his retirement, he researched and wrote a book on the college’s

history.

Dan began with a brief history of the site. The college is based in one of the most beautiful houses alongside the River Thames, Greenlands.

He said there had been a house there for a very long time, possibly since Tudor times, and it was possible that Elizabeth I visited.

By the time of the Civil War, it was occupied by a royalist family but the neighbouring Fawley Court belonged to parliamentarian supporters.

When Charles I was defeated, the parliamentarians decided to use their guns to demolish the house at Greenlands.

In due course, a new house was built on the site, which was bought by a member of the Smith family (of W H Smith fame), who had founded a newsagent’s business in London in 1792.

The family gradually acquired a number of estates in the area, including the entire village of nearby Hambleden and later generations of the family held the title of Viscount Hambleden.

At the outbreak of the Second World War, Greenlands was made available to the Government and it was used by the Royal Corps of Engineers and for children from Great Ormond Street Hospital.

At the end of the war, the family decided that they did not wish to re-occupy the house.

In 1939, Great Britain was not really prepared in many ways for the war which ensued and certainly British industry was not able to respond as would be required.

A group of influential individuals, including management pioneer Lynall Urwick, met to consider how this major problem might be improved.

Urwick had been at Oxford and then in the army and at the Army Staff College, where potential generals studied, had seen how senior military officers were trained.

He believed that middle managers should be taken out of their jobs for a year to follow a comparable type of course.

However, this was considered impractical in the early Forties and Urwick was replaced by Geoffrey Heyworth (later Lord

Heyworth).

He had great experience in industry, having risen from a boy worker to become chairman of Lever Bros and later headed ICI.

It was decided that the country could not afford to release people for a year, so a maximum of 12 weeks was agreed for these courses.

At the end of the war, this programme became the Administrative Staff College, which was formally registered in 1945.

It was in need of both a home and a principal. As the third Viscount Hambleden had decided not to move back to Greenlands, he gave it to those starting the college on the basis of a peppercorn rent of £100 per year.

One of the group was concerned at what might happen if the Viscount died and the family wanted the building back, so an insurance policy to the value of the property was arranged.

The first principal was appointed in 1946 — Noel (later Sir Noel) Hall. He had been a professor at University College, London, before the war and then headed the British Commercial Commission in Washington.

It was planned that the first courses would begin in 1947 but they actually started at the end of March 1948, on the very day that Viscount Hambleden died.

The insurance policy then enabled the college to secure the Greenlands site as its own.

When the first course participants arrived, the post-war conditions meant they had to take their ration books with them (a situation that lasted until 1954).

The facilities were described as “just good enough”. The main entrance was what Dan called “the mail entrance”, a porter’s lodge in the same way as Oxford colleges.

The courses, however, were based on the ideas of the Army Staff College, where external experts were not brought in to give lectures but the people on the course engaged in syndicate group work, learning from each other’s experience with a pressure to complete tasks to time and a strong emphasis on self-development.

It was a great success and “the world came to Henley”, which was the clear leader in management development, leading to a decade when there was a two-year waiting list for potential entrants.

There was a good team running the college but no accountant. Those taking the 12-week course were charged £100 per person but it was costing more than that to run.

Hall turned to some of the larger companies, such as ICI, for help. He was subsequently head-hunted to become the master of Brasenose College, Oxford, but the financial problems continued through the principalship of his successor, J P Martin Bates.

This was the era of the Robbins Report on universities, which declared that Britain needed more business schools.

Both London and Manchester universities soon set these up and Henley’s waiting list vanished.

The next principal was Thomas Kempner, who came from a different background.

Born in Germany, he had come to Britain at the same time as the kinder-children and came to Henley from the Bradford Business School, bringing several of the team with him. The existing staff knew them as the “Bradford Mafia”.

The college could still not offer degree courses, so Kempner introduced the idea of liaison with Brunel University, offering an MA.

There were only 20 to 30 applicants, which was considered a disaster, so it was renamed an MBA (Master of Business Administration), the “thing to get” at the time.

The course was then readily filled and Kempner made the Henley Management College into what Dan called a fantastic business.

It was still very male-

orientated, however. Kempner had a somewhat authoritarian approach and lived on the premises, which he seemed to consider his own.

He was succeeded by Dr Ray Wild, one of those who had come from Bradford. This was the “golden age” of Henley, when it opened up new markets. It also gained a royal charter to be able to award degrees (but not doctorates) but the number of people taking its courses declined.

Dr Wild served as principal for 10 years and was followed by a Cambridge academic, Stephen Watson, who did not stay long, and then Gary Hamel.

By this time, Brunel had set up its own business school and Henley was losing key members of staff and money and lacked a general feelgood factor.

One problem was that those with good management experience would receive an inferior salary compared with what they could earn in industry.

One of the college governors suggested that a young and energetic former director at Cadbury Schweppes, Chris Bones, who had an MA from Glasgow University, should become principal.

He had a strong belief that the college should change radically. A number of senior staff moved elsewhere, while the expenditure on information systems did not prove effective and the college was again struggling financially.

The way forward was to arrange a merger with Reading University, with two sites — Greenlands and Whiteknights in Reading.

It is said to have cost several million pounds to bring Greenlands back up to standard.

Dan concluded by saying that the Henley Business School looked forward to the challenges of the 21st century.

Peter Delaney