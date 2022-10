Since when has it been okay to park all day on a zigzag line like this?

This is a repeat offender who says: “I don’t care, my boss is happy to pay.”

Perhaps not so happy if the van is clamped, which it should be. — Yours faithfully,

Anne Evans

Henley

What happened to the bollard we were promised? — Yours faithfully,

Lene de Wesselow

Henley