Your letters...

Ukrainians need homes

Back in the spring many of us welcomed families from Ukraine.

We agreed to a six-month initial commitment but that period is soon coming to an end.

We and lots of other hosts are happy for our guests to stay but for various reasons some hosts are having to say goodbye to their guests.

This means that a number of families with no immediate prospect of a return to Ukraine but who are now well settled in and around Henley will need to find new homes before Christmas.

Lots of local people intended to provide accommodation but didn’t quite get round to it and may think the need has passed.

If they can help now they ought to contact Homes for Ukraine via ukraineresponse@oxfordshire.gov.uk

Our experience of the Homes for Ukraine scheme, our lovely family and the local support has been very positive. We urge anyone who thinks they can help to take the plunge. — Yours faithfully,

Matthew Davis

Peppard

Where’s cash from fees?

Sir, — I write further to your article concerning the re-opening of the Friday Street slipway in Henley (Standard, September 16).

It is good news to read the problem of blocked access to the river has been resolved by an agreement to remove the offending jetty and pontoon, albeit sometime in the future.

However, considering this jetty and pontoon should never have been built in the first place, I wonder if Henley Town Council will seek any recompense from Sorbon Estates for its use of this jetty as chargeable mooring and the continued use of the jetty at the northern end of these moorings (Singer’s Wharfe) for the same purpose. Sorbon Estates built these jetties on the basis of an invalid planning application (back in 2011) containing an unsigned statement that all the land (i.e. riverbed) that was to be built on was owned by the company.

The Land Registry title shows that it does not own the riverbed in front of the Friday Street slip, nor does it own the riverbed on which the northernmost jetty is built.

These parts of the riverbed are unregistered public land whose ownership is most probably vested in Henley Town Council.

The income from the mooring fees has not gone to the owner of the riverbed, Henley Town Council, or any other public body.

I paraphrase Lord Denning: “The protection of the public interest is entrusted to the representative bodies.”

In this case the representative bodies involved, South Oxfordshire District Council as the planning authority, the Environment Agency and the town council should now put a stop to this ongoing saga. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Guy

New Street, Henley

Keep e-cars out of bays

Sir, — Electric vehicle bays are for electric vehicles only.

Why then should electric vehicles be allowed to park in standard bays?

If you drive an electric vehicle, put it in an electric bay as they are always plentiful. It leaves more room for drivers of combustion engine vehicles.

Henley parking issues part solved. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Corrigan

Middle Assendon

Please don’t walk this way

I am the owner occupier of a cottage in Mill Lane, Henley, and would like to make a request to the council representative responsible for issuing directions and/or maps to people asking for directions on the way to walk to Shiplake from Henley while the “Horse Bridge” connecting Mill Lane to Marsh Lock is unusable and closed.

Please immediately stop giving instructions that they should use the part of Mill Lane serving the houses numbered 1, 2, 3 and 4 as there is no access from this part of the road to anything else other than those houses.

The council sold or leased the land bordering this part of Mill Lane some years ago to Tesco for the store which is now in place.

In the last few days we have been disturbed by a number of walkers asking us: “How do we get to Shiplake because the council gave us directions to walk this way (i.e. past your house)?”

We were unable to assist them for the reasons I have given. — Yours faithfully,

Michael Paul

Mill Lane, Henley

The editor responds: “As you approach Mill Lane car park from the river, on the other side of the road there is a pedestrian gate.

“Walkers should enter the footgate, which is on the left-hand side. Follow the path, which is fenced in, and it will take you on the correct route.”

Will leaks be mended?

Sir, — Despite some recent rain there is still, it would appear, a shortage of water.

Could Thames Water tell us for how long it has been aware of the serious leak outside Patisserie Franco-Belge in Duke Street, Henley, and the even worse leak in Upper Market Place?

More importantly, can the company tell us when it is going to mend these leaks? Both have been obvious for several weeks now and their repair is long overdue. — Yours faithfully,

Nick Blandy

Quarry Lane, Shiplake

Thames Water responds: “Our engineers are aware of leaks in Duke Street and Upper Market Place, Henley.

“Our teams investigated on September 2 and, due to the location and nature of the repair, our team advised that a road closure would be required.

“A road closure, however, would create a significant diversion due to the one-way system. So, in order to cause the least disruption, we are working closely with the local authority to seek permission to undertake the repair overnight.

“We know it’s not acceptable to be losing so much precious water and have escalated both leaks to ensure the repair work is undertaken urgently.

“We would like to apologise to local people for any inconvenience caused.”

Poor service from surgery

How sad that our Goring and Woodcote Medical Practice has joined the “order of appalling service” suffered by so many other surgeries.

Until two or three years ago, we bragged that we had one of the best practices in the country where you were quickly able to speak to a receptionist, able to get a same day “triage call” and did not have to wait too long to actually see a doctor.

They were brilliant through the covid-19 pandemic, getting our jabs done. And until a couple of weeks ago, we could still speak to someone quite easily. Now it can take hours, if you are lucky.

I’m told the queues are growing outside the surgeries as patients give up on the phone.

Sadly, I fear the reputation of our surgery will collapse, which is not fair on all the hardworking doctors, nurses and other staff who work there.

I read that the Bell Surgery in Henley is still good. I hope it doesn’t follow the crowd too. — Yours faithfully,

Jon Hatt

Goring Heath

Goring and Woodcote Medical Practice responds: “We are aware that a few patients have experienced difficulties getting through to our practice.

“The practice updated its phone system in August in line with new NHS England guidance for GP telephony and with the support of our local commissioners.

“The purpose of this was to better direct calls to the right member of the practice team and therefore offer an improved and more efficient patient experience.

“While we acknowledge a few patients have had problems getting through to us, we can report that in the last week 47 per cent of calls were answered in less than a minute and 75 per cent within five minutes.

“At this time of the year the pressure on phone lines is always compounded by those booking in for their seasonal influenza and covid vaccinations.

“In the last four weeks more than 2,700 patients have booked for these and although online booking is available to those who are registered, most bookings have been made by telephone.

“In the last week alone, the practice received 2,001 calls of which 489 were to book flu and covid vaccines. Making better use of the online resources helps free up the telephone lines for those patients who do need to speak to someone.

“As has been well documented in the media, primary care and the NHS is witnessing unprecedented demand nationwide. In the 12 months leading up to September, Goring and Woodcote GPs had more than 58,000 contacts with patients.

“This number is up, not only on the pandemic, but 21 per cent higher than the 12 months leading up to lockdown and while our patients list size has grown five per cent in that time, this growth in demand is significantly out of proportion.

“This increase in activity is not matched by the the Government with additional funding for more staff. This means the staff we have are working longer and harder to meet this demand.

“A total of 49,000 of those GP contacts occurred “on the day” for those with what they felt were urgent medical concerns.

“We are pleased to report that 69 per cent of patients were called back by a GP within 30 minutes and 93 per cent within an hour. Those patients that required face-to-face assessment were seen in practice and dealt with. We believe this is a fantastic service offered to our patients.

“In addition to these 58,000 GP contacts, we also offered appointments with nurses, blood tests, health care assistant, clinical pharmacist and social prescriber. The majority of patient contacts, however, are with a GP (71 per cent).

“We are all aware of the pressures on secondary care waiting lists but these delays also feed back to general practice when patients re-consult while waiting for their outpatient appointments and operations.

Contact details for hospital departments are at the top of all correspondence from the hospital and we would urge those who can to speak directly to the secondary care teams where indicated.

“We are always looking to improve our service and ensure our services are shaped to best meet our patients’ needs.

“We offer extended access appointments with GPs until 8pm to give patients added flexibility around work life patterns.

“We have recently invested in prescription vending machines at both sites to enable eligible patients within our community to collect their prescriptions 24/7.

“For patients juggling work, family and other commitments, there is a real benefit in knowing they can collect their medications any time of the day, any day of the week.

“More than that, there will be no waiting in a queue and no chance of the prescription not being ready after having made the journey to the surgeries.

“We are proud to be one of the first few GP surgeries in the country to adopt this new service for our community.

“We are currently recruiting new patient participation group members, so if any of our registered patients is interested in becoming more involved and helping shape the service we offer our community, please consider joining.

“Applications can be made via our website (goringwoodcotemedicalpractice.nhs.uk) and paper copies are available in

reception.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our patients for their ongoing support and patience as we strive to offer high quality, caring and personal service within the constraints of NHS resources.”

Detached from reality

I am absolutely appalled at the Government’s lack of fiscal awareness.

To suggest the recent events are due to external factors rather than the incompetent timing of a radical attempt to improve economic growth is as startling as it is stupid.

Please can John Howell MP make use of his position to communicate to his colleagues that these dangerous and callous policies are going to damage the lives of the majority of people in this country?

Members of my family are petrified due to needing a mortgage renewal in the next six months or they and their two young children will be homeless.

Hardworking, honest people who have saved for their modest property are now in fear of losing their home.

Has the Government become so detached from reality that it thinks the long-term benefits of these policies outweigh the undoubted pain they will cause?

Please let me know what you intend to do about it, Mr Howell. Urgently. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Attwood

Henley