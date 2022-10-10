Ten years ago...

A MULTI-BILLION pound merger that was criticised by one of Henley’s biggest employers has collapsed. Defence giant BAE Systems in which Henley investment firm Invesco Perpetual is the largest shareholder, was hoping to complete the £27.9 billion deal with the European Defence and Space Company yesterday but it fell through. Earlier this week, Invesco issued a warning that the merger could have dire consequences for investors.

Retailers in Henley are thriving despite the recession, says the new town centre manager. In his first six-monthly review, Peter McConnell says the outlook is generally positive in the face of rising overheads and competition from the internet. He said: “You get flux all the time on the high street but we haven’t really seen anyone close in the past six months.”

A survey of more than 100 sewers in Henley is to be carried out by Thames Water, starting next week. Engineers will use CCTV cameras to inspect the tunnels and will clear any blockages they find using a jet flush. The work is expected to take six weeks, beginning at 8am on Monday in Hart Street.