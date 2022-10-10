Hidden Henley

NEAR the Henley Woodland Burial Ground in Greys Road, just past Sage Lodge as you approach Rotherfield Greys, is an old pond and a backroad to an area known as Crosslanes and Silgrove.

The pond must have a history of accidents since it is protected from the road by a substantial crash barrier.

This area is ancient, having been listed in the Domesday Book as under the Norman Knight Anchetil de Greye, who is depicted on posters for the village fete.

The word Rotherfield is old English for cattle lands and all around are extensive fields.

You may spot this curious sight of a lifesize figure partly hidden in the trees at this junction. It’s only a mannequin but it can take you by surprise.

Surely there is a reader who can tell me why it’s there. I’m keen to know.