A hundred years ago...

THE clerk of Henley Town Council reported that the Corporation of Reading was agreeable to advance a sufficient sum of money, repayable in 20 years, to cover the two loans which the Henley Corporation desired to take up, the interest asked being five per cent. The loans required were £3,830 for which they had permission to extend over a period of 60 years. The other loan was for £4,110 repayable in 20 years. The loans were required to meet the purchase and laying out of Mill Meadows and the Greys Road allotments.

By the passing of Miss Alice Hone on October 5, Henley lost one of its most revered residents. The deceased lady, who was in her 83rd year, was a native of Reading but moved to Henley many years ago and, with her sister, carried on a most successful private school. Both ladies were held in the highest esteem by their former pupils.

It has been decided to restart the debating society at the Salisbury Club, which in past years was such a success and achieved much good. The first meeting will take place on Monday evening when Mr J T Campion will open a discussion on Henley improvements.