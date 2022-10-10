Fifty years ago...

PENSIONERS in local villages are to get free bus rides to the value of 6p a week if the bus companies agree with Henley Rural District Council’s proposals. The blind and disabled will also profit from the plan. The concessionary fares would start from April next year and the scheme could cost ratepayers around £7,000.

A horse-drawn plough is rarely seen in these mechanised days but there were eight of them competing on Saturday at the ploughing match at Watlington organised by the Henley and District Agricultural Association and the Thames Valley Traction Engine Club. The horses, with their braided tails and burnished harnesses, were among the sights in an event conspicuous by its old-worldliness.

Burglars broke into Jennings in Reading Road, Henley, at about midnight on Friday and stole £7,000 worth of spirits. They climbed on to the roof at the back of the shop, took the louvres off a fanlight and climbed in. They took 36 cases of spirits along a back alley to Reading Road and loaded them into a waiting vehicle and drove away.