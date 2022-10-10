Twenty five years ago...

VIOLENT crime in the Henley area, including sex offences and serious assaults, is plummeting, it was revealed this week. The town’s police chief, Inspector Martin Elliott, is also delighted that the number of overall crimes committed in the first quarter of this year has dropped by 77, compared with the same period in 1996. He said: “Much of this is down to the dedication and hard work of our team.”

Wheelclamping is to be introduced outside the Henley Exhibition Centre after drivers kept leaving their cars in the Mayor’s parking space. Town councillors have also received complaints from residents fed up with not being able to park their cars in the area. The car park is owned by the town council which hire out spaces on an annual basis.

The number of libraries in South Oxfordshire facing the axe has trebled. County council officers had drawn up a “hit list” of 10, including Woodcote and Benson, which looked certain to be closed. But at a meeting on Wednesday, councillors extended the list to 30, including Goring, Sonning Common and Watlington.