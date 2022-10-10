Warmest year yet

THE year to date has been the warmest in the UK since Met Office records began in 1884, writes Denis Gilbert.

September’s temperatures set no records. The night-time readings were about half a degree above the average.

The first half of the month was the warmest with a high of 26.1C and the lowest temperature being 2.6C. The mean for the month was 14.79C.

It rained on 13 days, mostly at the beginning and end of the month, giving a total of 65.1mm, slightly above the average. Not enough (or too late) for my lawn and the reservoirs.