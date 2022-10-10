WHAT do you hope for? Perhaps a sunny day as we leave the summer behind, a few hours free of aches and pains, some peace in the home or at work?

In my last Thought for the Week column a few months ago I wrote: “Us humans are a funny lot — no sooner has covid-19 become an unpleasant memory I’m sure we’ll find something else to worry about!”

Well, here we are again, take your pick — Ukraine, utility bills, financial crisis, hurricanes, footballer Harry Maguire?

Hope is a great antidote to worry. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said at the Queen’s funeral: “Her late Majesty’s broadcast during covid lockdown ended with: ‘We will meet again, words of hope from a song of Vera Lynn. Christian hope means certain expectation of something not yet seen…’”

Our church has been doing a series on Christian hope over the past few weeks, which we are defining as “the joyful expectation of good”.

The picture is less “I hope I’ll win the next EuroMillions” and more like a bunch of children waiting expectantly in a corridor for the door to the room with the Christmas tree and all the presents underneath to open. They know something good is coming but can’t see it yet.

In the Bible, hope is that firm assurance that all things will work out for good.

A popular quote encapsulates it: “Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end.” That may sound trite, but for Christians it’s one of the firm foundations we stand on through the shifting sands of life. In Bible words this is expressed as: “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28)

Christian hope is not just inspired by the remarkable experience of knowing you are loved by God and walking with Him through everyday life, but also knowing that one day you will be with God and enjoying Him for ever. Everything will really be okay in the end.

This isn’t a superficial thing, an easy escape from the challenges of life, it’s a firm faith solidly rooted on the words in the Bible and a day-by-day relationship with God.

A faith followed by about 2.5 billion people, where every country in the world has Christian believers, even in those places where faith is banned and persecuted.

The psalms in the Bible express so much of the inner challenges of life. Although written between 500 to 1,000 years before Christ, they remain staggeringly relevant.

Psalms 42 and 43, written during difficult times, both finish with the appeal and declaration, “Why, my soul, are you downcast? Why so disturbed within me? Put your hope in God, for I will yet praise him, my Saviour and my God.”

I encourage you to do the same this week.