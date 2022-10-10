Students to help out

STUDENTS from The Henley College have volunteered to work behind the scenes at an awards ceremony at the New Theatre in Oxford.

They will be providing filming and photographic skills at a celebration of the next generation of Olympic athletes, entrepreneurs, artists and community activists on October 17.

More than 100 eight- to 21-year-olds have been put forward for eight awards. The team from the college will record the presentation as well as the entertainment including dance and hip hop performances. The project is in partnership with the charity Oxfordshire Youth.

For more information, visit https://oxfordshireyouth.org/events/youth-awards-2022/