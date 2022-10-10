Thomas Octavius at Henley Literary Festival

THE return of the Henley Literary Festival to the Kenton Theatre was met with delight by authors, interviewers and audiences. It means that all the venues — the Baillie Gifford Marquee at Phyllis Court Club, the town hall and the theatre — are in or within easy walking distance of the town centre.

IT was thought to be a father and daughter first when the novelist Freya Berry appeared to talk about her book The Dictator’s Wife, a mere seven years after her cricket correspondent father Scyld came to the festival. Then someone pointed out that Clover Stroud had followed her father Rick at Henley.

THE rail strike on the first day of the festival followed by another on Wednesday caused a logistics nightmare for the festival organisers but not an author was missing as a result (but there’s another strike tomorrow).

JOURNALIST Phillip Collins was a huge success when he came to the festival in 2015 with his book on great speeches, When They Go Low, We Go High. He returned this year as an interviewer, quizzing Graham Boynton about Wild, his biography of Peter Beard.

OLIVIA Harrison delighted and moved the audience in the marquee at Phyllis Court Club with her book of poems about her late husband George. Interviewed about Came the Lightening, she read poems and talked about Friar Park and what it meant to her and George. In the audience were many of her friends, including Jeremy Irons, Jerry Hall and Tim Rice… an evening to remember.

OLIVIA’S appearance was especially memorable for one member of the audience who had been a pupil when Friar Park was a school. She wanted to know if the cedars were still there. Olivia assured her they were and so apparently is the impressive large-scale model of the Matterhorn.

AS Julian Clary and illustrator David Roberts walked on stage, the latter reached to put on his glasses, then realised a lens had fallen out and the sound of something clattering while in the loo earlier suddenly made sense. Julian called introducer Tom Ryan back on stage and asked him — to much amusement — to “go to the gentleman’s latrine on the right, bend over and look for the lens”. Unfortunately the loo was occupied for quite a while, allowing Julian to keep referencing the long wait, but eventually David was reunited with his lens on stage.

DAME Floella Benjamin was giving a talk where she makes full use of the stage but she asked staff for a chair. One was duly found and the reason became obvious when out of a plain-looking bag came Play School icons Humpty and Jemima.

ANTHONY Seldon arrived at the festival green room early and was working on his next book, which will be on Boris Johnson. After his talk on The Path of Peace, he was heading straight to an appointment at Number 10.

JR