Happy memories of foreign travel but you still can’t beat our garden

THE wind whistles through our trees. Leaves start to fall, dancing like a whirling dervish. Autumn has started to bite.

The sun sits much lower and almost blinds me as I walk to our local petrol station to buy a newspaper. I don’t mind, of course, as this is part of the cycle of life.

Birds are busy, hoarding precious resources where they can. I do admire their endeavours; they try so hard.

Jays bury what they can and in spring will try to remember where they left nature’s bounty. Magpies watch them like thieves.

Carrion crows are opportunists and will steal all that they see. I love corvids for their cleverness and audacity.

A green woodpecker makes a racket. Good for him, such a handsome bird.

A long time before I met Rosemary, she had a very bright cat, a black and white Siamese called Snaggle.

When she and her first husband, Bruce, lived in Wimbledon, the cat would tag along as they went to the off-licence and wait outside while they bought a bottle or two. Then all three would stroll back home together.

I love my wife’s little stories. She has so many observations and anecdotes. Like me, Rosemary has travelled widely and lived abroad for long periods. I think that is why we are so well suited.

I have lived in Portugal, Spain, Poland and Russia and worked in France.

Rosemary spent much of her early years living on the islands of the Mediterranean and the Aegean.

She settled with her mother, Hilda Doris May Smith, for five years in Famagusta, Cyprus, where she took her A-levels at the English School.

As a teenager, she began noting all the wildflowers, trees and animals that she came across on her travels.

Mother and daughter then took a ferry to Turkey and drove more 4,000 miles through new country.

It turned out to be an unforgettable adventure along the north coast of the Black Sea in a drophead Triumph Herald (remember them?)

I wish I had been there. I have always wanted to follow the trail that Rosemary took along that rugged coast to the corner of the area where Trabzon meets Batumi in modern-day Georgia. Full of hazel forests, the nuts would be dished out as gifts together with peeled oranges. In fact, Turkey is still the greatest exporter of hazelnuts.

Rosemary tells me that you could watch Russian television channels back then.

I’m not sure she understood but, knowing this bright spark, she probably got the gist.

Rosemary and her mother spent six weeks waiting to cross the border from Beirut to Damascus in Syria.

The border guards asked with some urgency if they had any naughty magazines! Cheeky.

I digress. In our garden some bushes are coming into flower.

At the front is a spectacular and large mahonia (Mahonia aquifolium). The yellow flowers are a magnet for various species of bees as they are loaded with nectar and have a very nice scent.

We have not been able to get out on our usual excursions lately due to Rosemary’s poor health. We are hoping for a positive outcome from her treatment.

Harald the hornet (Vespa crabro), as we call him, sits alongside my wife on our bench in dappled sunlight.

Rosemary is convinced that he’s the reincarnation of her Norwegian uncle of the same name.

He is a handsome, large insect, reddish-brown and yellow.

The species often nests in bird boxes. A eusocial insect, it is largely carnivorous and hunts other insects such as beetles, wasps, large moths and dragonflies. Normally docile, it can become aggressive when it feels threatened, which is rare.

At least it is too big to get into a can of beer and sting you like a wasp, which I’ve experienced.

Talking of wasps, there are many busying themselves around our garden, some sluggish, others animated.

We observe two species, the common wasp (Vespula vulgaris) and the German wasp (Vespula germanica), both social insects. There are subtle differences in the colouration and design of their yellow and black abdomens.

Very useful insects they are too and a benefit to every gardener. Like the much-maligned earwig, they control the populations of pests without the need of pesticides. Nature looking after nature.

Meanwhile, our Indian bean tree is burgeoning with beans.

Our pomegranate is in flower, bearing bright red blooms. An acacia (Acacia dealbata) is resplendent too — a great sight.

For our second wedding anniversary yesterday (Thursday) we were staying home with a meal of partridge and streaky bacon from Henley butcher Gabriel Machin plus candlelight and all the rest.

With hope, we’ll be doing the same for years to come.

My wife is an extraordinary woman. I love her so for all her tales, sense of adventure, intellect and so much more. I cherish every minute that we share.

• Would any readers like to accompany me on my nature walks while Rosemary is incapacitated (you would need to drive as I don’t)? Please email me.

vincent.ruane@hotmail.com