Your letters...

You couldn’t make it up

Sir, — I have been trying for over a month, without success, to pay my vehicle licence tax online. I am now illegal!

After numerous attempts, I telephoned the DVLA offices. I eventually found a person to speak to.

Why do they make it so difficult to contact them? What is being allowed to happen to our world which used to work so well?

This young man was very helpful initially and then became the unimaginative, ignorant sort of person by whom I seem to be “served” on government telephone lines these days.

He could not locate my details on the DVLA database so I suggested that it may be a repeat performance of my driving licence problems.

When my husband died the DVLA deleted me instead of him — one assumes that the operator working from home had one eye on Netflix at the time.

Anyway, it took a long hard fight, eventually having to employ the services of my local MP to get myself a new licence.

Am I going to have the same problem now? It is becoming rather boring.

After a number of attempts to find my details, he assumed I was getting them wrong at my end and would not accept my version of my car and personal details. He then pulled the plug on me.

This also happened with the vehicle licensing department during my licence battle.

I was polite and kind to the young man. Being rather old-fashioned, I am pretty sure I treated him as if he was precious — which he probably is!

I would be most grateful if someone at the DVLA would have a look at my records and sort this out as I have every intention of continuing to drive, even if I am unsure as to the legality.

I would hate to be “banged up” because of a clerical error. —

Yours faithfully,

Mary Biddiscombe

Hofmann Mews, Henley

The DVLA responds: “It is quick and easy to tax your vehicle using our 24/7 online service on Gov.uk

“Customers can also tax a vehicle by calling 0300 123 4321 or visit their nearest post office that deals with vehicle tax.

“A representative will be contacting Mrs Biddiscombe to talk her through the online process.”

Forward thinking

The electric vehicle bays to which your correspondent Andrew Corrigan referred (Standard, October 7) are charging points.

Vehicles should only be positioned in these spaces while being charged.

Anyone doing otherwise risks being fined for a parking offence.

EV users wishing to park, but not charge, or who have finished charging, are bound to use available parking spaces.

Everyone pays the same parking rates, including EV users, when using the charge points. The inadequacy of widespread and reliable public charging infrastructure is a prime reason cited by drivers for not considering electric vehicles (others being upfront cost and range anxiety).

Oxfordshire County Council has commendably addressed this issue, while also anticipating the needs of 40 per cent or so of residents with no off-road parking unable to install EV chargers at home, or use a charger at their workplace.

We can expect more new vans to be electric and these users will need to find a charger easily to get their daily work done.

Provision of EV charge points in the Henley car parks, albeit with a modest reduction in general parking spaces, is admirably forward-looking. — Yours faithfully,

Allen Harris

Blounts Court Road, Sonning Common

Unhelpful comments

On behalf of AFC Henley, the children and parents, I would like to express our sincere thanks to town councillors Laurence Plant, Lorraine Hillier, Will Hamilton and others who supported our grant application for £2,500 (Standard, October 7).

Your appreciation of community, health and wellbeing and use of the outside space is exactly what Henley needs during these difficult times.

I would also like to express my sincere disappointment at Councillor Ken Arlett’s misinterpretation.

Although there is finance in the bank from membership fees and FA grants, this money is fully committed to pitch maintenance, equipment and kit for the three venues that we utilise to provide football week in, week out, from September to May for our local community.

Funds also cover ongoing league and FA costs alongside essential safeguarding and medical training for our team of volunteers.

Cllr Arlett’s comments are dangerous in the public domain and damage the potential for local businesses to want to sponsor our teams and venues.

At present, the forecast is that the club will be in deficit by the end of the season.

The committee, all volunteers, are working extremely hard to ensure every opportunity to generate income is explored.

We would like to thank all those people and businesses that recognise the need for community support for our children. — Yours faithfully,

Spencer Sheppard

Grounds and pitch manager, AFC Henley

Misleading impression

Editor, — Following your article about Henley Town Council’s grant awards in which Councillor Ken Arlett appeared to imply that AFC Henley was seeking Henley Town Council funding under false pretences, I would like to make it absolutely clear that we would not have asked for financial support if we didn’t need it and it is outrageous to suggest that we did.

You will therefore appreciate our anxiety about how our members, parents, volunteers, donors and sponsors might react to his misleading comments.

It was dangerous and damaging to have assessed our club’s financial health from an isolated bank statement.

We always have a build-up of funds in the first half of the financial year because we collect the bulk of our subscriptions ahead of the playing season.

But membership fees alone, currently £73,000, do not cover our full running costs, which this year amount to an estimated £168,000.

We therefore rely on extra coaching programmes, holiday camps, grants, donations and sponsorship to bring in the additional income needed.

Sadly, despite best efforts, we are heading for a deficit by the end of this season.

Misunderstandings could easily be avoided if, when applying for council grants, organisations were asked to supply accounts for the most recent fiscal year or a profit and loss budget for the current year. A single bank statement conveys nothing about an applicant’s financial viability.

It goes without saying that we are extremely grateful for the efforts that Cllr Arlett and others have made to secure new facilities for the club, especially the proposed 3G pitch at Jubilee Park, which has been promised for 2024. — Yours faithfully,

Trevor Howell

AFC Henley

Only detect with consent

Sir, — I read with interest and a little concern your article about detectorist Danny Jones (Standard, September 30).

As a detectorist myself, I think it is a very admirable thing that Mr Jones is doing in trying to bring to life the story of the Polish pilot who gave his life preparing to fight against the tyranny of the Germany war machine.

My concern comes from the fact that the article could give people the wrong idea when it comes to metal detecting.

It gives the impression that it is okay to just go out for a walk with your dog anywhere you choose and metal detect where you like.

This is not the case. Every responsible detectorist knows that you must have permission from the landowner to go metal detecting on any piece of land. To do so without permission is considered night hawking and is an offence.

It is hard enough as it is to gain permission from landowners and the more people who think it is okay to just detect anywhere they like makes it even harder.

I am sure from Mr Jones’s attitude towards the research on his finds that he had that permission.

It is a shame that your reporter didn’t make it clear that permission is everything when it come to metal detecting. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Lewis

Heath Drive, Binfield Heath

Insightful documentary

Sir, — I would like to thank Jeremy Paxman for his insightful documentary about his struggle with Parkinson’s disease, which aired on ITV on Tuesday last week at 9pm.

As he lives locally, I would like to invite him and anyone else locally who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s to join our social group.

We meet once a month in the evening in a local pub. We chat and support each other as we navigate the journey of our daily lives with Parkinson’s disease.

We range in age from 40 to 78. Several members have undergone deep brain stimulation and some were diagnosed with early onset as I was (aged 44) while others were diagnosed in their seventies.

We discuss our medication, movement, exercise classes, working after diagnosis and potential cures.

We are affiliated with the local Parkinson’s group that meets during the day at the Christchurch Centre in Henley.

If you would like to attend our next meeting, which is on Tuesday, October 17 at 7pm at the Bull on Bell Street pub in Henley then please do not hesitate to contact me. My email address is lisaannedrage@gmail.com — Yours faithfully,

Lisa Drage

Deanfield Road, Henley

Keep up the good work

Sir, — I have just returned from abroad and read my brother Jon’s letter in last week’s Standard criticising Goring and Woodcote Medical Practice.

Our own experience is completely the opposite.

We have always managed to speak to someone and have received exemplary service from the whole team. The call back system is often quicker than having to wait to get through.

Keep up the good work. — Yours faithfully,

Mark Hatt

South Stoke Road, Woodcote

Sign up for charity walk

Editor, — As we enter a new season, we look forward to crisp autumnal walks with family and friends, taking in the colourful array in our local outdoor spaces.

Walking in the fresh air is something that many of us appreciate, whether it is to break up our working day, get outside with the dog or boost our mental and physical wellbeing.

In my role as a head of family support at Sue Ryder (Thames Valley), I have found that for many people who have experienced the loss of a loved one, walking can be a particular help, providing much-needed time and space to talk, think and reflect.

That’s why I’m writing to encourage your readers to pull on their trainers and join us at Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Thames Valley on October 22.

Held in the beautiful grounds of Pangbourne College, the 5km walk under the stars is an opportunity to get together with hundreds of others to celebrate and remember the life of someone special while also supporting Sue Ryder.

Last year Sue Ryder provided more than 830,000 hours of care to thousands of families across the country from its hospices and services, including the South Oxfordshire palliative care hub.

The funds raised from this special evening will help Sue Ryder to create a future where everyone has access to expert compassionate care and support at the end of their life or following a bereavement.

You can sign up online until midnight on Sunday at sueryder.org/thamesvalleystarlight

Tickets will also be available on the night.

Thank you. With your support, we can continue to go the extra mile and be there when it matters. — Yours faithfully,

Ken Blanton

Head of family support for Sue Ryder in the Thames Valley

Water hard to stomach

Sir, — Further to Tom Berman’s letter (Standard, September 30), I remember many years ago my late father and I were rowing his skiff up St Patrick’s Stream.

It was a hot day and he asked if I’d like a swim, so I dived in to cool off and swam for several minutes. When I got back to the boat to dry off he asked me if I felt okay.

I said: “Yes, fine, why?”

He said: “I heard that swimming here makes people feel sick.”

Thanks, Dad! — Yours faithfully,

Adrian Vanheems

Baskerville Road, Sonning Common

Thanks, I won’t forget

I just want to thank all the special people who helped me in Makins Road, Henley, at lunchtime on Sunday, September 25, especially V whose Sunday I ruined. I won’t forget you. — Yours faithfully,

Vanessa Callum

War Memorial Place, Henley

Economy is not play area

Sir, — Isn’t it time to put some grown-ups in charge of the British economy? — Yours faithfully,

Peter Luff

St Mark’s Road, Henley