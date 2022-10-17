Monday, 17 October 2022

17 October 2022

Fruit and flowers at the same time

Sir, — I took these photographs of a bramble plant near the Wargrave community orchard with both late ripe blackberries and flowers on it. Is this unusual or have I just not noticed before? — Yours faithfully,

Sharon Hewitt

Wargrave

