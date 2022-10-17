Fruit and flowers at the same time

Library to host social mornings
SONNING Common library has started weekly social ... [more]
Monday, 17 October 2022
Sir, — I took these photographs of a bramble plant near the Wargrave community orchard with both late ripe blackberries and flowers on it. Is this unusual or have I just not noticed before? — Yours faithfully,
Sharon Hewitt
Wargrave
17 October 2022
More News:
A NEW chairwoman has been appointed by Wargrave ... [more]
SONNING Common’s revised neighbourhood plan is ... [more]
POLL: Have your say