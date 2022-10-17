Lovely day at ploughing match

I have been wanting to go to the ploughing match at Ipsden for years and this year I finally made it.

Heavy rain was forecast but it blew over early in the morning and it was a beautiful sunny day by lunchtime (and a very popular event).

I took these photographs of Paul Brook-Nolan with his horses Spartacus and Titan engaged in a ploughing display. — Yours faithfully,

David Feary

Walton Avenue, Henley