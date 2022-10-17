Monday, 17 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

17 October 2022

Lovely day at ploughing match

Lovely day at ploughing match

I have been wanting to go to the ploughing match at Ipsden for years and this year I finally made it.

Heavy rain was forecast but it blew over early in the morning and it was a beautiful sunny day by lunchtime (and a very popular event).

I took these photographs of Paul Brook-Nolan with his horses Spartacus and Titan engaged in a ploughing display. — Yours faithfully,

David Feary

Walton Avenue, Henley

17 October 2022

More News:

Crow trail

A SCARECROW trail will take place in Sonning ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33