Monday, 17 October 2022

Hidden Henley

BLANDY HOUSE in Henley has been in the news recently with the “retrial” of murderer Mary Blandy at the Kenton Theatre.

Just along from that property in Hart Street is the fine house frontage that you can see in my picture. The name plate calls it Habana House.

Above the front door is the mechanism of an awning or canopy and there are some dark red glazed bricks for the surrounds.

Higher up, there is an arm that once supported a swinging sign.

All this gives the building a grandiose impression so perhaps the building or its occupants in the past had some status. Does any well-informed reader know?

