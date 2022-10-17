Ten years ago...

A HENLEY landlord was trapped inside his pub after scaffolding collapsed on to the building. A Biffa tipper truck hit the scaffolding outside Clarks in Bell Street early yesterday, knocking it into the historic pub opposite. Police closed the street to traffic at 6.20am and called out a structural engineer. At the time of going to press, Bell Street was still cordoned off.

A teenager’s house party was gate-crashed after it was advertised on Facebook. Hugo Sumeray, 16, had invited about 30 friends to his parents home in Newnham Hill, near Highmoor. But details of the event were posted on the social networking site and another 50 people turned up. At the end of the night there was a fight between two boys and a 16-year-old suffered a broken nose.

Two National Trust properties could be forced to close on the day of next year’s Challenge Henley event if a proposed new route for the cycle race is agreed. Visitors would be unable to reach Greys Court and Nuffield Place because the A4130 and B481 would be closed for the third annual event on September 8.