Monday, 17 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

17 October 2022

Twenty five years ago...

A HENLEY trader says he does not know how to combat criminals after ram-raiders struck his Bell Street shop for the second time in two months. Masked raiders smashed their way into Benetton and snatched almost £3,000 worth of clothes in the early hours of Tuesday. The three men used a weapon, probably a sledgehammer, to break the front window at 4.45am.

A Henley firefighter was having a quiet drink in a pub when he noticed smoke seeping into the bar. Stephen Blackall, 24, of Crisp Road , who was in the King’s Arms in Market Place with former fireman Graham Case, said: “We didn’t think twice about it. We put the fire out but the smoke was so thick that we then had to get the hell out of there.”

School lollipop patrols could be scrapped next year in another package of cuts that Oxfordshire County Council is expected to make. The council is suggesting that it may have to withdraw the service altogether in a bid to make savings in line with government spending limits. Two primary schools in Henley — Sacred Heart and Badgemore — each have a lollipop person to supervise children crossing the road.

17 October 2022

More News:

Crow trail

A SCARECROW trail will take place in Sonning ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33