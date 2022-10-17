Fifty years ago...

A HEATED debate took place at Tuesday’s borough council meeting about how much rent Henley’s council house tenants should have to pay. This ended in victory for the Labour Party’s four representatives with the matter being referred back to the housing committee after an 8-5 vote. The council also reaffirmed its policy of not selling any council houses at present, although Councillor Brackston said he sympathised with the aspirations of 11 residents of the Watermans Estate who wished to buy their houses.

At 2.45am on Tuesday, landlord Mr Frank Howard was awakened by an almighty crash, He stepped outside his home, the Two Brewers Inn at Remenham, to find an

11.5-ton coach had plunged through railings and fallen 100ft, ploughing through shrubs and trees before stopping in front of the inn. Mr Howard was amazed to find no one in the coach.

Residents of Henley Heights, the new estate in Deanfield Valley, are to meet councillors about problems, including the lack of progress made on landscaping and fencing of the embankments and the provision of play areas.