A hundred years ago...

THERE seems to be an irresistible charm about the dances promoted by Mr and Mrs Harold Mead, which always makes for success. Whether it be the uncommon title associated with each dance, the very excellent music of his jazz band Weowna, or the free and unfettered atmosphere associated with the dances we know not, but whatever the reason they are here to stay. On Monday, 150 people attended and couldn’t complain of the variety of the programme or the excellence of the music.

In years gone by, one of the features of life in Henley during the winter months was the attraction provided by the Debating Society run under the auspices of the Salisbury Club. The years of war put a stop to its operations but now that things are beginning to be more normal again it has been decided to endeavour to resuscitate the society.

A public meeting will be held in Rotherfield Greys school to consider the appropriation of a portion of the common as a site for the proposed village hall.