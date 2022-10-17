God forgives us when we repent

IS it possible for people to change? How do any of us cope with things we’ve done in the past which we deeply regret?

Our society can be very unforgiving. As party conference season has recently shown, the lives of those in the public eye are unmercifully scrutinised.

Things which people said or did in the past, or posted on social media, are discovered and reported as if they continue to define that person.

I doubt that there are many of us who could stand up to that kind of scrutiny before the court of public opinion.

Of course, such judgements are often hypocritical. The Apostle Paul wrote: “You, therefore, have no excuse, you who pass judgment on someone else, for at whatever point you judge another, you are condemning yourself because you who pass judgment do the same things.” (Romans 2:1)

Can society allow someone to change? If someone apologises for what they did in the past and does things differently do they deserve a second chance?

We often encourage young people to take risks, assuring them that we can all learn from our mistakes.

This gives young people an opportunity to be creative, take risks and chances, try something and if they get it wrong, then change. But are there limits?

At the moment our society suggests there is little room for change.

In the Bible such a change of mind and direction in life is called repentance and has to do, not so much with how others perceive us, but with our relationship to God. We repent when we hate our sins and turn away from them because they are displeasing to God.

The psalmist reflects on this in Psalm 130: “Out of the depths I cry to you, LORD; Lord, hear my voice. Let your ears be attentive to my cry for mercy. If you, LORD, kept a record of sins, Lord, who could stand? But with you there is forgiveness, so that we can, with reverence, serve you.”

This change of mind turns us towards God and enables us to receive his forgiveness. We understand that Jesus died on the cross to take the punishment our sins deserve and that in his great love he died to pay the price of our sins. This is the reason Christians love Jesus as their Saviour.

A modern hymn expresses this love:

Wonderful grace that gives what I don’t deserve,

pays me what Christ has earned then lets me go free.

Wonderful grace that gives me the time to change,

washes away the stains that once covered me.

And all that I have I lay at the feet

of the wonderful Saviour who loves me.

Wonderful love that held in the face of death,

breathed in its final breath forgiveness for me.

Wonderful love whose power can break every chain

giving us life again setting us free.