‘Mini-budget’ was mistake which we have to fix, says MP

JOHN HOWELL says the Government’s controversial “mini-budget” was a mistake.

The Henley NP described the tax cuts proposed by new Prime Minister Liz Truss and then chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng were irresponsible as the plan destabilised the financial markets.

Mr Howell, who backed Ms Truss’s rival Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor, in the Conservative leadership contest, said he wanted to see the problem fixed as soon as possible.

He said: “I absolutely do feel that the mini-budget was a mistake — there are no two ways around that.

“There are people who were concerned about pensions and their mortgages and I have great sympathy with all those who were adversely affected by it.

“What we have to do now is fix the problem.” Last month’s doomed fiscal annoucement was supposed to kick-start Ms Truss’s premiership but it backfired immediately.

It led to a rise in mortgage rates, put pension funds at risk and caused the pound to plummet in value.

Mr Howell said he received about 150 emails from constituents on the su ject and their views “varied considerably”.

In the wake of the on-going uncertainty in the economy, Ms Truss sacked Mr Kwarteng and replaced him with former health secretary Jeremy Hunt.

On Monday Mr Hunt axed almost all the tax cuts that had been previously announced.

These included the planned cut to the basic rate of income tax to 19 per cent from April next year, which will now remain at 20 per cent “indefinitely”.

The Chancellor also said that the energy price guarantee, which was designed to help households with their bills for two years, would now only apply until April next year.

Mr Howell said: “I am particularly pleased to see Jeremy Hunt come back and try to sort things out as Chancellor.

“I supported Jeremy in earlier leadership bids and I think he is a very good politician and a decent man and I am looking forward to working with him.

“I think that what Jeremy has done is to take us back to a much simpler situation and it was not one that was put forward by Liz during the election campaign.

“We are not going to be ‘austerity Britain’. The whole of government is supporting the drive for growth and it is very important to get growth.” Mr Howell said he was a “loyal Conservative” and was happy to support Ms Truss after she became leader.

But he added: “I believe the membership of the Conservative Party should not have a crucial role in electing our leader while in government.

“It means as MPs we have to accommodate and live with a leader that we did not vote for.

“I wanted Rishi to win in order to take forward a fiscally responsible approach.”

Mr Howell wouldn’t comment on whether the Prime Minister would be able to survive in office following the series of embarrasing

U-turns.

He said: “I am not going to speculate on the future of Liz as Prime Minister. That is a matter she is discussing with the party and that is ongoing. She is talking to a large number of MPs about this situation.”