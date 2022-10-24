Vaping is a lot better for you than smoking but it’s not harmless

SMOKING is really bad for you. That’s undeniable.

It remains one of the biggest causes of death in the UK (every year around 78,000 people die from smoking-related illness) and is responsible for the fact that many more people are living in a state of ill health, putting enormous pressure on the NHS and the social care system.

With that in mind, it is amazing to think that it was once not even regarded as unhealthy.

While the current prevalence of smokers in the UK is around 14 per cent, in 1948 it was 82 per cent.

It’s obviously good news that we have seen such a significant drop in the number of people smoking but it has taken a long time and a lot of work to reverse the favourable perception of cigarettes built up over the last century.

It is fair to say that the tobacco companies, particularly when it became very clear smoking was calamitously bad for us in the Sixties, did not help matters.

But 14 per cent still equates to about seven million people so there is still work to be done.

The Government proposed the somewhat ambitious aim to be a smoke-free nation by 2030.

Part of that will rely on campaigns such as Stoptober, which is underway as we speak. This month-long campaign is based on the fact that if smokers manage to go 28 days without a cigarette, they are five times more likely to quit permanently.

I won’t go on too much about how important it is to stop smoking but the fact that I end up mentioning it in pretty much every column I write should tell you something about the number of health conditions which it impacts.

Aside from campaigns like Stoptober, the Government have identified the ways in which we can wean the population off cigarettes.

Crucial to this is the use of nicotine replacement products of which e-cigarettes and vaping are a key part.

Vaping is a bit of a hot topic. The concept of inhaling vapours for medicinal purpose has been around for hundreds, maybe thousands, of years.

In 1927 a patent was filed for a device that turned certain medicinal substances into vapour to be inhaled, although this was not directly linked to smoking.

This set the tone, however, and during the Sixties the first commercial e-cigarettes emerged. The public appetite for such things was not great at the time so they didn’t really take off, not least because batteries back then were not sufficiently advanced.

Then in 2003 a Chinese pharmacist developed a “vaping kit” that set the mould for the plethora of devices and products which now flood the market.

Vapes or e-cigarettes (the two terms mean basically the same thing) use a battery to power a heating element that vaporises fluid which can then be inhaled by the user.

Many vapes contain flavoured liquids and not much else but a significant proportion contains nicotine. It is these that can help wean smokers off cigarettes.

Nicotine is the substance that causes most of the addiction in smoking and the thought is that, by providing the nicotine without also adding the carbon monoxide and other concoctions of nasty chemicals that cigarettes give off, vapes provide a safe alternative for smokers.

Although vaping is a relatively new phenomenon, it is thought that it is around 95 per cent safer than smoking cigarettes.

Interestingly, recent surveys have shown that the general population is not as aware of this as you might expect. One survey found that only 29 per cent of smokers believed vaping was less harmful than smoking and this misconception seems to be increasing, not decreasing.

However, a word of caution. You will note that vaping is not 100 per cent safer. That means it is not harmless.

In 2012, there were thought to be about 700,000 vapers in the UK. That number is now more like 3.6 million, or around seven per cent.

With that in mind, a recent Public Health England report found that there had been 213 reports via the yellow card scheme of 618 adverse effects due to vaping (although these reports are not objectively confirmed). It also linked vaping to three fatalities since 2016.

One might wonder what the dangers are if vaping doesn’t produce the chemicals that a cigarette does. That is difficult to answer but over the last few years a new term, E-cigarette or Vaping product use Associated Lung Injury (EVALI), has come into use.

This is being linked to a number of deaths globally, although there seems as yet to be no universally identified mechanism to explain them.

It has been suggested that certain vaping products brought from the black market contain additional harmful ingredients which account for some cases. EVALI is very much a new concept and more firm evidence is required before it can be validated as a specific diagnosis. But it is mentioned in the Public Health England report in relation to one of the fatalities.

The same report goes on to suggest that exposure to particulates within vaping substances as well as the nicotine itself could be responsible for some of the adverse effects reported.

It states that there can be no certainty over whether any of the flavouring ingredients are harmful.

Not enough evidence then. This will undoubtedly come but from what we know so far I would say that, while vaping is relatively safe compared with cigarettes, partaking in neither of them is undoubtedly preferable.

This leads to another common concern, particularly among parents — the use of vapes by children. Sadly, around 6.2 per cent of 16- to19-year-olds smoke and the teenage market is now eyeing up vapes and e-cigarettes.

In 2022, 15.8 per cent of 11- to 17-year-olds had tried vaping compared with 11.2 per cent the previous year. Within the same age group, seven per cent were thought to be current users in 2022 compared with only 3.3 per cent the year before.

The vast majority in this group had been smokers, meaning that only a very small proportion had gone straight to vaping without having smoked.

However, I would be concerned that, particularly with vaping companies seemingly marketing to a younger audience via social media, this latter group will expand.

Often children are not aware of what they are inhaling, with some unaware that some of these products contain nicotine.

There is some evidence to suggest that those who vape are more likely to go on to use cigarettes or illicit drugs, making it a “gateway” pastime. Certainly getting addicted to nicotine from the outset is not a good idea.

It’s worth mentioning that it is illegal to sell vaping products to under-18s, not that this really stops it happening.

So while the net effect of vaping is positive in terms of people giving up cigarettes, we must be aware of movement, particularly among the young, in the opposite direction.

I often think how intriguing a trait it is for us humans to possess this urge to hold things in our hands and, in the case of cigarettes, put them in our mouth. Aside from the addictive properties of cigarettes, I don’t think there can be any doubt that the compulsion to do something with our hands has a part to play in the appeal of things like vaping and cigarettes. It’s an accessory, a bit like cradling a warm cup of tea. It gives you a feeling of casualness in a situation where you might otherwise be standing there, hands awkwardly by your sides. If that is the case, then call me boring, but I’d much prefer a cup of tea.