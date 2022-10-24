Piggott School sixth form favourite among students

AT The Piggott School in Wargrave, we believe sixth form education is a journey of self-discovery that will set you up for life beyond school with courage and confidence.

The sixth form has demonstrated outstanding success rates in both academic and vocational courses over recent years.

We achieved exceptional A-level and level 3 results in the summer (48 per cent A*/A; 78 per cent A*to B; 92 per cent A* to C).

These results put The Piggott School in the top tier of schools in the country for academic performance.

This year, a record number of students came to The Piggott School to study for A-levels or vocational courses of their choice.

Year 13 student Isabel Edgell, who joined the sixth form from the Abbey School, says she was instantly drawn in by the “welcoming and busy atmosphere” of the sixth form at its open evening.

She says: “Moving to The Piggott has allowed me to meet lots of new people as well as be part of an environment that I felt would prepare me well for university. The sixth form is always lively with lots going on and is a sociable working environment.”

Freya Gordon, who came from Waingels College and is studying history, English language and economics, describes the sixth form as independent yet challenging.

She says: “I came to The Piggott School because it was a friendly environment and both students and staff seemed ambitious to learn.”

Becky Bradbury, who came from Gillotts School, says: “The best thing about the sixth form is that the teachers are always willing to spend extra time helping you.”

Miriam Boasiako, who came from Maiden Erlegh School and is studying psychology, sociology and English language, says: “The teachers are very specialised in their subject areas and very passionate, which makes discussions interesting and learning more exciting.”

At The Piggott School, we pride ourselves on providing a truly inclusive education, which combines academic rigour with extensive enrichment opportunities.

The sixth form facilities include a spacious common room, café and study area with more than 100 computers, allowing students to belong to a community of their own.

The quality of teaching and learning at the school and the dedicated pastoral programme enables every student to develop into the very best they can be.

Praised as “outstanding” by Ofsted, the sixth form expects real academic commitment, responsible behaviour and engagement in school life.

In return, students benefit from a school that lives up to its values and empowers young people to become resilient, life-long learners.

Join us for an open evening on Wednesday, November 9 from 5.45pm to explore our site and hear from the headteacher Derren Gray. We would

be delighted to welcome you and your child to our community.