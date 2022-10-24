Do cows need to be on towpath?

Sir, — I believe the land on the Aston side of the towpath between Henley and Aston is owned by the Culden Faw Estate but I was hoping that the tenant farmer might see fit to put his cows behind the fence rather than let them spill over on to the towpath.

This is now a common occurrence on this lovely stretch of the river, particularly the section leading up to Temple Island from Aston.

Recently, there was a bull and calves on the towpath, leaving pedestrians no way around them and one dangerously tried to headbutt me into the river, which was quite scary.

A pregnant lady behind me saw this play out and had to reverse her walk as she was also worried about trying to get through.

I don’t blame the cows, which are obviously trying to protect the calves, but there should surely be free access along the public footpath for pedestrians?

If someone was hurt by the cows, who would be responsible?

There are acres of land along that stretch so why is the farmer using the towpath and leaving gates open to allow cattle to escape from their enclosures?

In years gone by cattle roamed freely behind the fences on this stretch.

Quite a few of the cows are in “protection mode” at the moment with the number of calves with them, so are naturally more aggressive when walkers come by on “their turf”.

I walk this route most days and every walker along that stretch I speak to is fed up with the situation. — Yours faithfully,

Lindsay Hudson

Western Road, Henley

David Dawes, of D J Dawes Farm, off Remenham Hill, who owns the cattle, responds: “The cattle are all very friendly. The problem is people don’t know about cattle these days.

“We’ve been letting them out in that bit for 20 years (and more than 60 years in the area) and we’ve never had any problems. We’ve got them grazing everything because then they’re happier.

“I recently TB tested the whole lot in a pen and I didn’t even have a stick in the hand. People have got to learn to put up with livestock.

“There are calves out there right now — some of them are big and might be mistaken for adults — and calves are like kids, they’re interested in everything so that makes people nervous.

“I’m happy to walk through the cattle with people if they feel nervous.

“You can wave your hands about to try to get them to move or people can take a stick with them while walking past to make them feel safer if they need to.

“In the past, I’ve put up an electric fence because obviously the path is made for people to walk on and I get that people don’t want cows blocking it but then people would take down the fence every time I put it up so I stopped trying.

“They’d take it down because they wanted to walk on the field and just felt they had the right to take it down.

“Without the fence, the cattle drift around to the footpath but they do move off it and wander to other places.

“I open the gate because if not, they wouldn’t have as much grass to graze and they’d use up all the grass on one side.”