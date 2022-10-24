Your letters...

Reconsider closure

While I totally understand the economics of running a business and the associated costs, I was shocked to learn it is NatWest’s intention to close its branch in Henley (Standard, October 14).

Henley will be left with virtually zero banks and yet, based on property prices, it must be located in one of the wealthiest parts of the country outside London.

In the 35 years that I have lived in Stoke Row, NatWest has closed more and more branches and increased the distance to get to a branch significantly.

But what really angers me is its justification and I believe NatWest has been totally dishonest with its reasons for the closure.

1. The decreasing number of regular personal and business customers.

I have always been told that it does not matter which branch of NatWest my account is held at, hence when my husband and I moved to this area we did not need to transfer our accounts.

Little did we know that this would be used as a reason for not keeping a branch open one day.

I believe three personal customers on a regular basis may only be true based on sort code, not NatWest customers in total.

If these numbers are true then why have I, on numerous occasions, queued for more than 20 minutes? It certainly isn’t because the staff are incompetent because they have worked at the branch for years and certainly know what they are doing and offer a brilliant service.

2. Services offered. One of my main reasons for going to the branch would be to buy foreign exchange but this is no longer possible and it needs to be purchased online.

NatWest has probably lost out here because on the internet its exchange rates are always the worst.

Another reason would be to pay in cheques. Due to queues I now photograph and pay in via the app or, in the case of business, actually ask my customers to pay by BACS.

3. Comparison of January 2019 with January 2022. How convenient that covid fell into the period that NatWest has used to justify closing the branch due to a decrease in footfall.

It is not a reasonable solution to propose the post office as an alternative provider. Just like NatWest branches, post offices have closed at an alarming rate.

The post office in Henley, due to the lack of sub post offices in the surrounding area, is already very busy with transactions that can only be done at a post office counter and offers no nearby parking, especially for blue badge holders.

Like many businesses, NatWest likes to advertise its “green credentials” but increasing the travel distance by a 15-mile round trip is not eco-friendly.

Please also note there is no direct public transport between Henley and Woodley, which NatWest states will be the nearest branch.

In short, NatWest will become nothing more than an impersonal internet banking service and if that is what it wishes then rest assured, there is plenty of competition offering this type of service at very competitive rates.

Please reconsider the decision to close the Henley branch. — Yours faithfully,

Sarah Whittaker

Stoke Row

Bank clearly doesn’t care

Following the closure of NatWest’s Marlow branch earlier this year, it was perhaps only a matter of time before its Henley branch met with the same fate.

I have been a NatWest customer since 1987 and have valued their support and advice over that time.

I fully understand the commercial arguments developed, no doubt on the basis of the data analysed remotely, which will point to lower footfall in preceding years, but my observations and strong objection to the decision are based on the reality.

I live less than 100 yards away from the branch, walk past it at least twice a day and observe what a community service it provides to many of our less able, mostly elderly, residents.

I see what a service is provided by the likes of a friendly teller, such as Roger Brakspear, with whom I enjoy banter over his beloved Liverpool.

No doubt the branch also picked up many elderly residents’ accounts from other banks in the town which have closed and I fully understand that these are not the bank’s preferred target accounts.

So my reality is that the bank, like the other remaining banks, provides an invaluable service to residents who perhaps do not own cars and cannot manage internet banking or two factor authorisation.

NatWest promotes its environmental, social and governance credentials thus: “Giving back to communities we operate in.”

In my view, the bank should live up to its claims and extol the merits of a community-orientated business instead of giving nothing to the communities it no longer operates in.

I could also mention the challenge for retailers as regards the limited options for depositing cash receipts.

In its letter notifying me of the proposed closure, NatWest kindly advised me that my nearest branch would now be Woodley. This is frankly an insult. At least there is an irregular bus service to Maidenhead.

One wonders if the desktop whizz kids do their homework to figure out how one gets to Woodley from Henley?

But if we accept the hard-nosed, economic grounds for closure, why is it that, at a minimum, NatWest doesn’t offer less costly alternative options, such as installing the type of cash machine inside the bank from which a number of common transactions could be made? Why also is there no proposal for a shared banking hub? — Yours faithfully,

Sterl Greenhalgh

West Street, Henley

Blots on the landscape

Sir, — The Henley Youth Centre site was sold in 2015. Since then nothing has happened with this land apart from the horrendous hoarding surrounding it.

If we are to be stuck with this eyesore for the foreseeable future, perhaps the least that could be done is to have some “street art” painted on the hoarding. Not graffiti but art that has some significance to Henley, for example, a painting of George Harrison, or of the river including the bridge and Temple Island — that would cover a nice expanse.

Alternatively, if the owners of this land have no intention of using it (and after seven years this looks like the case), perhaps the council could repossess this land?

The same could be said of the old Engbers Garden Centre land at Shiplake. If the owner is not going to do anything there, the council should repossess that too.

And don’t even get me started on the old Chilterns End care home site — that is (county) council land and council houses should be built on it.

The town is full of posh, huge homes, the owners of which want cleaners, gardeners etc. Where are they supposed to live?

Please give some thought to these eyesores blotting the landscape of Henley. — Yours faithfully,

Mrs J Hadley

Leaver Road, Henley

Time to end incompetence

The Conservative government is making a terrible mess of the economy.

The “mini-budget” presented just over three weeks ago was a disaster and we have now seen the biggest government U-turn in Britain’s economic history.

The market responded very badly to the budget and the Bank of England had to spend £19billion propping up pension funds that were about to go bust.

That money could have paid for 19 new hospitals, including a new Royal Berks. This money will have to be repaid by taxpayers (with interest). What kind of economic competence is this?

These were policies that were hailed by Wokingham MP Sir John Redwood as the way forward to ensure economic growth leading up to the next general election.

The mini-budget that he strongly supported is being reversed as quickly as the new Chancellor can move.

The Tories can’t even say they were not warned — former chancellor Rishi Sunak was very clear about the risks of pursuing the fairy tale economics so loved by Liz Truss and Mr Redwood.

What a disaster for those in our community who are desperately worried and already struggling with increases in food costs, fuel prices and gas and electricity prices that have doubled since last year.

The Conservatives are fast becoming known as the party of economic incompetence and many people are telling me that in the national interest they want the Conservatives out of government so that they can’t do even more damage to the country's economy.

The lies of the Boris Johnson government and the shambles of the Liz Truss government won’t be forgotten by the electorate for many years to come. — Yours faithfully,

Clive Jones

Leader, Wokingham Borough Council, and Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Wokingham

Where is our MP?

Sir, — It is noteworthy that our MP John Howell did not attend the civic service at St Mary’s Church in Henley while many mayors from his constituency took the trouble to travel to the town.

The fact that this town bears the name of his constituency should be enough to warrant that duty.

When will he pay attention to his constituency (something that his predecessor took great pains to do on multiple occasions)? Perhaps he is scared to appear and answer to his constituency leaders in the present political circumstances at Westminster? — Yours faithfully,

Jonathan Barter

Vicarage Road, Henley

Cost of TV and ‘muzak’

Sir, — One wonders how much energy would be saved in a year if the compulsory television viewing and music listening in public spaces (even in hospital waiting rooms and other medical facilities) were ended. — Yours faithfully,

Yvonne Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Water energy being wasted

Sir, — It was heartening to read about the many Archimedes screws which have been installed at the River Thames locks (Standard, October 14).

Fifteen years ago, the residents of the little block of flats below Marsh Lock commissioned a survey as to the possibility of installing an Archimedes screw turbine in their garden.

In former days two enormous mill wheels turning in the mill had ground the flour for the Huntley and Palmer biscuit factory in Reading.

The project proved possible but it would have required a lot of planning and planning permissions and the considerable cost incurred could not be agreed by the resident owners so it was dropped.

Meantime, the water thunders down the races without ceasing and all that energy goes to waste.

Future generations will certainly harness all that energy — Yours faithfully,

Enid Light

Marsh Mills, Wargrave Road, Henley

Delighted daughter...

Sir, — I’m delighted the Henley Standard is doing its bit to help improve our children’s reading and writing skills.

My eldest daughter was avidly reading last week’s front page when she spotted the misspelling of the word “hydroelectric” in the headline “National Trust vetoes hydroelectic plant”.

She circled it before excitedly showing me.

I congratulated her on the discovery but it did make me wonder if a competition for local schoolchildren with a £20 prize (or book token) might be a good way to boost circulation?

In a similar vein to spot the ball, it could be called spot the typo. I eagerly await your thoughts. — Yours faithfully,

Simon Barnett

Lower Assendon

The editor responds: “I apologise to all readers for this error and congratulate Simon’s daughter on her sharp-eyedness. It’s good to know that young people are not only reading the paper but doing so with such enthusiasm. Well done.”

Move this blockage

Sir, — Never mind the acrimonious dispute with Sorbon Estates regarding the small slipway at the bottom of Friday Street, Henley (over what is a limited use amenity at best) following the company’s purchase from Alf Parrot many years ago, how about the moored boat flagrantly obstructing the fully designated slipway at the bottom of New Street?

This blockage means that there is nowhere on the Henley Reach at present to safely launch or extract any craft from the river, severely limiting legitimate boat owners and river users (especially with the planned imminent lock closures by the Environment Agency) and this situation should be rectified immediately. — Yours faithfully,

Name and address supplied

Questionable assertions

Sir, — Some of your readers may wonder why I fairly frequently write to you querying on rational or moral grounds a number of the Christian contributions to Thought for the Week.

However, the feature is a significant part of your coverage and if it presents assertions that are reasonably questionable, the matter should be raised in the hope, albeit to date a forlorn one, that the contributors might respond.

Rev Duncan Carter, of Holy Trinity Church, states (Standard, October 14) that we must “repent our sins” in order to receive God's “forgiveness” and so avoid the “punishment our sins deserve”.

Traditional Christian doctrine claims that we are all born in a state of “original sin” and will, therefore, inevitably commit sins, great or small.

In the light of this, why are “repentance” and “forgiveness” necessary and how can we possibly “deserve” punishment, presumably eternal discomfort of some sort?

We might as rightly be required to repent, be forgiven or be punished for being born with a serious, untreatable disease. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common



Thank you for kindness

Sir, — I would be most grateful if you could convey my letter of thanks to all the wonderful people who helped me when I had a nasty fall in the Tesco car park in Henley on Wednesday last week.

The shop staff were marvellous and I cannot thank enough the lovely people who helped me.

I remember David, Kalli and Katie who very kindly stayed with me all the time until the ambulance arrived to take me to the Royal Berks Hospital.

I will never forget their kindness and all the care they gave me. — Yours faithfully,

Linda Wyatt

Lower Shiplake