Ten years ago...

FOUR teenage boys who stole alcohol from a petrol station shop in Henley have been forced to apologise in writing rather than being prosecuted. One of them said he was “deeply sorry” for his “stupid, inconsiderate act”. The gang of 16-year-olds struck twice in the early hours of August 15 at the On The Run shop at the Esso station in Reading Road. During the first visit at 1.20am, they took a packet of Bacardi Breezers worth £8. They returned at 3.30am and stole two more packets of Breezers and a pack of Heineken, together worth £20.50.

Henley’s oldest building is awaiting repairs after it was damaged by a scaffolding collapse. On Thursday last week, a Biffa tipper truck hit the scaffold outside the Clarks shoe shop in Bell Street so that it toppled over into the Old Bell pub opposite. The impact smashed tiles on the edge of the pub roof, ripped the guttering from the wall and scraped exposed timbers.

A planter has been painted gold to celebrate Henley’s success in the Britain in Bloom competition. The container in Hart Street stands opposite the post box which was painted gold in August to honour the Leander Club athletes’ Olympic achievements.