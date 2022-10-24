Twenty five years ago...

TEENAGE girls in Henley, some as young as 13, may have been exposing themselves to men in return for alcohol. With Henley’s alcohol retailers operating a strong no-sell policy to underage drinkers, girls are asking men to buy them drink from the town’s off-licences. Passers-by who refuse are often verbally abused and some men may have agreed in return for the girls’ exposing themselves, said Gabbi Emerson, the town’s detached youth and community worker.

Henley Tennis Club has been accused of refusing to co-operate with town councillors over plans to develop a top-class centre. Councillor Ken Arlett said club members had shunned help to find a site for the £300,000 development and were distributing false information about a planning application. “They deal with fiction rather than fact and I am fed up with it,” he said.

A staff shortage has scuppered trading at Nettlebed’s new village shop, even before its long-awaited opening. The poor response to an advertising campaign, designed to recruit essential staff, has forced the opening of the shop to be

postponed.