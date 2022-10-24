Fifty years ago...

A BUNGALOW near the foot of Gangsdown Hill, on the Henley to Oxford road, stands empty because it is such a dangerous place to live, a farmer told a Henley inquest on Friday. He said drivers failed to take the bend at the bottom of the long, straight hill and kept landing in the bungalow’s garden. Mrs Pauline Wilson, 58, had suffered a heart attack when her car crashed through a bramble hedge at the foot of the hill on October 10 and dropped 20ft on to farmland.

Young people would benefit from a year or two at work between leaving school and going to college, said Mr E J Dorrell at a meeting in Henley on Wednesday. He said that adult education attracted the middle classes, not the working classes, but he could see no answer to this. Mr Dorrell is director of education for Oxfordshire and was speaking at the town hall.

The new Greys Road pre-school playgroup is to open on Monday. Located at the scout hall in Greys Road, it caters for children aged three to five. It is open for five days a week during the school term. It was formed by a group of mothers concerned at the need for more playgroup facilities in Henley.