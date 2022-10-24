A hundred years ago...

THE sale of the furniture of the Manor House, Hambleden, conducted by Messrs Simmons & Sons, of Henley, caused considerable interest. A large number of people assembled on Monday last week and the two following days when upwards of 1,100 lots were submitted to auction. Among the principal items were a set of six Chippendale chairs which realised £63, a 3ft antique table inlaid with pearl and brass mounted (£36) and a mahogany roll-top writing table (£34).

Mr and Mrs Reckin, of Reading Road, Henley, are to be congratulated on the good fortune of their daughter and son-in-law, Mr and Mrs George Pollard, winning £2,500 in the Great Sporting Ballot. It will be remembered that before her marriage Mrs Pollard was in the employ of Mr Alfred Pither, of Bell Street.

At the Dairy Show held in London last week Mr L Murray, of Duke Street, Henley, was awarded second prize for black magpie and highly commended for mismarked black magpie.