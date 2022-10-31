Wonderful and informative entertainment, even for this opera novice

LET me declare immediately that I am not an opera buff. Truth be told, it’s odds on that I’ve had more prostate examinations than sat through an opera. I really don’t know a libretto from an obbligato.

Opera Prelude is a Henley charity set up in 2010 with the core mission of extending the understanding and accessibility of opera.

Also key is its support for young artists as they bridge the worlds of studying and turning their passion into a paid career.

Opera Prelude also runs an outreach programme that works with local schools.

This lecture recital, Lost in Translation, was hosted by super-talented soprano Claire Ward and accompanied by the equally jaw-dropping talent of Lu Liu on piano. I also have to admit that I went to the session with baggage. My usual reaction to opera is that it is polarising and exclusive.

Is it sublime entertainment that just does not enjoy mainstream support and exposure or people on stage caterwauling at each other, the preserve of toffs?

There are moments when opera does flare like a newly struck match head in the public imagination, burning itself into popular culture.

The brief operatic pastiche in Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody was one — everyone has sung it — and who can forget the football 1990 World Cup and Nessun Dorma? It got to No 2 in the charts that year, an aria from Puccini’s Turandot, in Italian, rubbing shoulders with Iron Maiden, Madonna and Vanilla Ice.

Claire used the session to weigh up the pros and cons of translating opera to a different language — does that make it more accessible but in doing so trash the nuances that made the original work so appealing?

It is a complex minefield. There is the simple stuff like change the language but not the meaning, don’t ride roughshod over the jokes and the wordplay while keeping a spare eye on the original mission and warmth of the piece.

So far, so (just about) good. After a coffee break, Claire reminded us that the whole shebang has to be put to the musical score. This gets you into the world of intonation, diphthongs and scansion.

The ultimate aim of the translator is to be invisible. Harder said than done as one small aria from Così fan tutte was used as an example of change; comparing the original Italian to a mid-20th century English translation and, in turn, to a contemporary English one.

Claire was superb, singing the original Italian version, then the English and so on.

We finished with an audience participation session, not singing (thankfully in my case) but feeding Claire our contemporary English for some lines from

Don Giovanni, which she sang brilliantly. What did I learn? Well, this was wonderful and informative entertainment on our doorstep, even for an opera Neanderthal such as myself. Opera Prelude runs events almost weekly so I can totally recommend it.

Thursday, December 1 is a red-letter day for its free Christmas concert at Christ Church, featuring singers from four primary schools and the Henley Youth Choir.

Am I more comfortable with opera now?

Well, I know one thing for sure; next time I hear the snap of latex and I’m asked to roll on my side and tuck my knees up under my chin, I’ll be thinking Beelzebub has a devil set aside for me, for me, for me. Or should I go for, Belzebù ha un diavolo riservato per me, per me, per me.

Damien D’Souza