Funnyman and his many alter-egos

COMEDIAN and actor Simon Day has appeared numerous times on television and radio and in films but says his first love is touring.

He will be performing at Just The Tonic in Reading next week and a multitude of his characters will be on show.

Simon says: “I’ve always done characters live. I love doing them, talking about their lives.

“You will be seeing Tommy Cockles, star of the music halls. There’s Tony Beckton, Britain’s most dangerous man, who spent 27 years in prison but has been allowed out on licence to talk to people about his crimes.

“There’s Geoffrey Allerton, Yorkshire’s finest unpublished poet, and Billy Bleach, the pub bore.”

Eco-warrior Dave Angel may also make a brief appearance.

Simon, who was born in Blackheath, began touring with Tommy Cockles in the early Nineties before joining Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer on tour.

He is most familiar for Nineties sketch series The Fast Show, where he and fellow comics Paul Whitehouse, Charlie Higson, Arabella Weir, Mark Williams, John Thomson and the late Caroline Aherne came up with a myriad of characters and catchphrases. Simon finds touring is “a good way to earn a living”. He says: “You get up, you can say whatever you want and people come to see you.

“When you do telly now, it is harder to actually make something without people interfering and saying, ‘Well, you shouldn’t say this’ or ‘You can’t do that’.

“As you get older, you’re less trendy — there’s not many people making TV shows about bald 60-year-old working-class men at the moment. That’s not the demographic that they’re writing about.”

Simon has stayed in touch with his Fast Show comrades and he and Thomson had a daytime television programme, No County for Old Men.

Whitehouse, meanwhile, has paired up with Bob Mortimer for their popular BBC series Gone Fishing.

Both men have needed heart surgery in recent years and in the show they reflect on life while visiting beautiful riverside landscapes to try to catch a fish.

Simon reflects: “You’d never imagine Paul would do one of those shows but I think people who have a close call with their health are often a lot happier afterwards. Bob has changed a hell of a lot — he wasn’t always that expansive and open but he had it in him.

“Paul and I have often tried to do things but we just watch telly and have a laugh and never actually write anything.”

Williams has taken on the mantle of Father Brown in the eponymous daytime series.

“Mark keeps going, ‘I’ll put you down for a part’ but I never seem to get it,” says Simon.

• Simon Day and Friends will appear at Just The Tonic, Sub 89/Popworld, 110-117 Friar Street, Reading, on Thursday (November 3) at 8pm (doors open 6.45pm). Tickets cost £19.25. For more information, visit www.justthetonic.com/reading-comedy